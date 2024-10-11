On International Girl Child Day 2024, let us recognise that empowering girls cannot happen in isolation

Violence committed against young girls and women—whether it manifests as rape or physical assault—often holds a deeper societal significance. These acts are not only expressions of aggression but serve as instruments of punishment, wielded to send a powerful message: women and girls must conform to roles designed by a patriarchal society. They must “know their place” and any attempt to transgress these boundaries is met with violent retribution.

Back in 2012, Nirbhaya was brutally assaulted on a bus in Delhi. Her crime in the eyes of her attackers? She dared to travel with a male friend at night, an act perceived as a violation of her “place” in a conservative society. The assault was meant to “punish” her for this perceived transgression. In a few countries across the world, even now, physical violence in the form of public flogging is used to punish women for violating “modesty” laws.

A horrific incident inside a government institution in Kolkata recently has once again raised disturbing questions on the safety and security of women, and the rising graph of assaults on them.

To understand these violent responses, it is crucial to examine the gendered upbringing of the alleged perpetrators. For centuries, society has conditioned boys and men to internalise a belief in their dominance. The tools of patriarchy—whether through cultural norms, family dynamics, or even media portrayals—teach them that power is inherently masculine. Women and girls, in this framework, are often perceived as pawns in the male narrative, to be exploited, controlled, or glorified at their whim.

Gendered Upbringing: Roots of Violence

From a young age, boys in many societies are taught to equate masculinity with power, authority, and control. They are raised to believe that their value lies in their ability to dominate, while girls are often raised to be submissive, obedient, and nurturing. This creates a dangerous dynamic, where boys grow into men who view any assertion of independence or strength by women as a direct challenge to their power. The roots of violence lie not just in the act of aggression but in this socialisation, where male entitlement is nurtured, and female subordination is reinforced.

In such an environment, violence becomes a tool to reinforce patriarchal norms. A girl who asserts her right to education, freedom of choice, or autonomy over her own body is seen as a threat. The response from perpetrators is often to “punish” her for stepping out of the prescribed role. This punishment, in many cases, is not just personal—it serves as a societal message to all girls and women: do not step out of line.

Challenging the Power Dynamic

To tackle the root cause of this violence, we need to challenge the way we raise our boys and girls. It is not enough to punish individual perpetrators of violence; we must dismantle the gendered norms that empower them in the first place. Boys must be raised to understand that power does not lie in control over others but in equality, empathy, and respect. Girls must be encouraged to assert their autonomy, to recognise that they are not pawns in someone else’s game but individuals with their own inherent value.

What can we as parents, caregivers, and teachers do to ensure that our boys and girls are not exposed to gender stereotypes early in life? Let’s start with ourselves — let’s question the definition of power that we hold. For ourselves and our children, can we not redefine power as that which helps us feel ‘with’ the other? Can we not perceive the ‘ability to empathise’ as power? Why does power always have to be seen as the ability to defeat or conquer ‘the other’?

For the parent who chooses to send his six-year-old son to escort his 14-year-old daughter to the pharmacy (and not vice-versa), to the teacher who encourages boys to pick martial arts over ballet as their choice of extracurricular activity, let us all think twice before we make these calls. These seemingly innocuous actions are actually shaping misplaced notions about ‘power’. So, a six-year-old boy grows up thinking that he is “all-powerful” and the 14-year-old daughter questions herself as to whether she would ever be able to do anything ‘alone’.

Out in the public space, institutions, from schools to workplaces to governments, must prioritise creating environments where power dynamics are challenged, and equality is promoted. Media must play a role in reshaping narratives around masculinity and femininity. This will take time, effort, and a deep commitment to uprooting the entrenched gendered upbringing that continues to feed the cycle of violence.

The punishment of girls and women for stepping outside of societal norms is a symptom of a much larger issue: a system that thrives on inequality and power imbalances. As we reflect on International Girl Child Day, it becomes all the more important to recognise that empowering girls cannot happen in isolation; it requires the simultaneous reshaping of boys’ and men’s beliefs about power, control, and equality. It is only by challenging the deep-rooted gender norms that perpetuate this violent cycle that we can create a future where girls are free to step beyond societal boundaries without fear of punishment, and they can grow up in a world where their autonomy is respected and rights upheld.