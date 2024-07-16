Poor performance of India’s most populated states to end hunger & empower women slows down national, global SDG progress

India’s performance on SDG 2 and SDG 5 has been the poorest among 15 SDGs monitored, according to the national Sustainable Development Goals Index, 2023-24 released by NITI Aayog a few days ago.

Out of the 17 United Nations-mandated Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), SDGs 14 (life below water) and 17 (partnerships for the goals) have not been included in the criteria used to rank each state. Goal 14 is applicable only to the nine coastal states and therefore has not been considered in the calculation of India's overall composite score.

On SDG 5, which strives for gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls, the national average score has been alarmingly the lowest among all SDGs, at 49 (out of 100).

As many as 13 states and one Union territory, have scored below the national average. These include: Odisha, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Manipur, West Bengal, Tripura, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Telangana.