Protected areas must be harmonised with the socio-economic realities of nearby communities, says study

Climate change was broadly recognised by participants as a major issue impacting food production in the Eastern Cape. They frequently noted substantial disruptions linked to climate change, particularly water shortages, extended droughts and erratic rainfall, which have interfered with traditional practices, leading to decreased crop yields and livestock productivity.

Participants indicated that conservation practices increase community vulnerability to climate change by focusing on the needs of wildlife and tourism. They also noted that these reserves are privately owned by South African companies and are managed for ecotourism and conservation, with minimal public oversight and community involvement. Their private ownership structure means decision about land use, water access and employment are primarily controlled by reserve management, which has created tensions between local community interest and conservation goals.

Participants also noted that conservation-related land restrictions limited agricultural space, affecting household food production. In both villages, participants rely on subsistence gardens, but yields are insufficient.

Without local food processing and storage infrastructures, dependence on external food systems amplifies food insecurity.

The study also found that social, physical and financial vulnerabilities intersect to restrict food access. These findings underscore the need for integrative approaches that consider both environmental sustainability and rural livelihoods.

Community-driven measures

The report also recorded the adaptive strategies proposed by the participants to combat these challenges.

Adaptation strategies were identified at both the community and institutional levels. Game reserve managers reported that to address water shortage within the reserves, more boreholes were drilled and the number of herbivores was decreased to sustain ecological balance during extended drought periods.

The research emphasised the crucial role of community participation, especially in conservation and anti-poaching initiatives. Furthermore, reserve managers acknowledged certain collaborative efforts, like distributing surplus wood to community members under regulated circumstances, which fosters sustainability and aids local requirements.

Some community members proposed that unused land within or adjacent to conservation zones could be utilised for small-scale agriculture to enhance local food production.