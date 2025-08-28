Protected areas must be harmonised with the socio-economic realities of nearby communities, says study

A study highlights the need for protected areas to align with socio-economic realities of nearby communities in South Africa.
It reveals that conservation practices often increase vulnerability to climate change, affecting food security.
The research calls for inclusive governance and adaptive land use planning to balance conservation goals with community needs, emphasising local participation and sustainable resource management.
A recent study indicates that protected areas need to be aligned with the socio-economic conditions of nearby communities with the use of inclusive governance and adaptive land use planning.
The number of protected areas for biodiversity conservation has grown throughout sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, noted the study published in the journal Frontiers on August 25, 2025. But the relationship between conservation governance, climate change and food systems in rural areas is still not well-explored.
The study examined these interconnections in South Africa, focusing on the communities in and around Seven Fountains and Alicedale protected areas. Utilising theoretical ecology and food security frameworks, the research examines the intersection of climate variability and conservation-focused land governance in affecting rural vulnerability.
The researchers studied 60 people using a mixed-methods approach of in-depth interviews and focus group discussions between July and August 2024 in the Makana local municipality of South Africa’s Eastern Cape province.
Climate change was broadly recognised by participants as a major issue impacting food production in the Eastern Cape. They frequently noted substantial disruptions linked to climate change, particularly water shortages, extended droughts and erratic rainfall, which have interfered with traditional practices, leading to decreased crop yields and livestock productivity.
Participants indicated that conservation practices increase community vulnerability to climate change by focusing on the needs of wildlife and tourism. They also noted that these reserves are privately owned by South African companies and are managed for ecotourism and conservation, with minimal public oversight and community involvement. Their private ownership structure means decision about land use, water access and employment are primarily controlled by reserve management, which has created tensions between local community interest and conservation goals.
Participants also noted that conservation-related land restrictions limited agricultural space, affecting household food production. In both villages, participants rely on subsistence gardens, but yields are insufficient.
Without local food processing and storage infrastructures, dependence on external food systems amplifies food insecurity.
The study also found that social, physical and financial vulnerabilities intersect to restrict food access. These findings underscore the need for integrative approaches that consider both environmental sustainability and rural livelihoods.
The report also recorded the adaptive strategies proposed by the participants to combat these challenges.
Adaptation strategies were identified at both the community and institutional levels. Game reserve managers reported that to address water shortage within the reserves, more boreholes were drilled and the number of herbivores was decreased to sustain ecological balance during extended drought periods.
The research emphasised the crucial role of community participation, especially in conservation and anti-poaching initiatives. Furthermore, reserve managers acknowledged certain collaborative efforts, like distributing surplus wood to community members under regulated circumstances, which fosters sustainability and aids local requirements.
Some community members proposed that unused land within or adjacent to conservation zones could be utilised for small-scale agriculture to enhance local food production.
The two managers of game reserves interviewed believe that meeting the basic community needs like water access and transportation can enhance food security and create economic opportunities.
Although small-scale gardening and livestock farming aid in community sustenance, they are inadequate to fulfill the total food requirements. Increased assistance from local agricultural departments is essential.
Achieving sustainable results demands cooperation among game reserves, local communities and external stakeholders. The research emphasised the importance of inclusive and locally adaptive management of natural resources in underprivileged rural regions. The authors stressde that future research and policy should concentrate on creating institutional connections between organisations and the rural communities they impact.