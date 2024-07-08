SC calls for authentic representation of people with disabilities in films in landmark guidelines

The Supreme Court of India July 8, 2024, in a landmark verdict, issued a set of guidelines to govern how people with disabilities are portrayed in films and other visual media.

The seven-point guidelines were in response to a petition filed against the insensitive representation of people with special needs in a Sony Pictures film Aankh Micholi.

In the landmark ruling, SC emphasised the need for authentic and respectful representation of individuals with disabilities in films and media. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, delivered a powerful statement on the importance of inclusivity and realism in cinematic portrayals, underlining the societal impact of such representations.

The court recognised the influential role of cinema in shaping public perceptions and stressed that inaccurate or stereotypical portrayals can perpetuate harmful misconceptions.

It is imperative that films depict the reality of disabled persons' lives as resorting to stereotypes belittles the diverse experiences of these people, the CJI highlighted. “Stereotyping is an antithesis of dignity and anti discrimination code, as under Article 14.”

“There have been jokes made on the disabled for comic relief. This understanding is obsolete under the new social model,” the legal news website Bar & Bench quoted Chandrachud as saying. “This lack of familiarity arises due to inadequate representation of disabled in dominant discourse.”