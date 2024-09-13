South Africa is failing its youngest children — report flags critical gaps in early learning, social protection and healthcare

1) South Africa must strengthen investments in the health and care of pregnant women and young children to intervene early to address challenges such as domestic violence, food insecurity and threats to child health and development.

2) Families need support including affordable childcare and timely access to the child support grant, as uptake remains low in the first year of life.

3) Restoring the value of the child support grant from R530 a month to the food poverty line of R760, supporting breastfeeding and appropriate complementary feeding and regulating the marketing of unhealthy foods to children would help address the growing burden of malnutrition.

4) The quality of early learning programmes can be improved by streamlining their registration, increasing the value of the subsidy and supporting the professional development of early child development practitioners.

5) Early identification and intervention is needed to protect young children from harm and to maximise developmental potential for those who are most at risk, as well as children living with disabilities and other long-term health conditions.