The arguments that the patient group and TB survivor raised were irrefutable. They said the J&J claim lacked inventive steps in manufacturing the drug and that at least seven things about the paediatric formulation of bedaquiline were known before the patent application itself was filed. These include its antibacterial use, the composition of the tablet form and the range of the active ingredient used along with the method of preparation of the tablet. The patent office could not disagree since the evidence was all too clear. Its order said, “the present invention is obvious to the person skilled in the art” of making such a formulation even before the application was filed. If it was such a clear-cut case, the question that arises is why the patent office did not reject the claim on its own. There is no ambiguity in the Indian law, which is one of the few to clearly state what is not patentable. Incremental and minor improvements to a known drug are a strict no-no.