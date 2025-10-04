The Sunita Narain Show: How to build a globalisation model based on localization? Inclusive growth

Let us also be clear that there is deep resentment in the western world—which has led economic growth and was the architect of the free-trade globalisation regime. Donald Trump is taking it all to a boil so that he can bring about changes in the politics of the western world—at least in those few parts of the world that are still committed to the change the world so desperately needs. He wants those governments to fail so that the parties that stand against multilateralism, global solidarity and climate action can win. This is regime change at a scale never seen before.

And it is happening. Europe’s ambitious climate policy is facing headwinds. The European Commission failed to secure agreement on the next round of emission reduction targets. There is now increased resistance to these policies, and it is no surprise that there is also a growing shift towards parties that eschew climate change, much like Trump.

We must fight this branding as it does far more damage than Trump’s words of insult. For instance, we know as environmentalists in countries like India how such labelling can undermine our message and work. When we are called anti-development, it detracts from the fact that environment and development are two sides of the same coin.

This is why we have carefully and deliberately worked to ensure that climate change policies are part of the development strategies in our countries. For us, it makes sense to find pathways to economic growth that come without pollution. We know this. And we also understand that in our divided and unequal world, sticks and stones may break bones. It can destroy our common home—our Planet Earth. So, let’s not dismiss this address to the world as just another Trump rant. It is a carefully crafted strategy to destroy the very “rightness” of the idea of climate change.