This Punjab village’s fight to reclaim commons remains unresolved a decade after landmark Supreme Court verdict

In 2003, an attempt to encroach upon a pond in a village Patiala district, Punjab, set a precedent that would affect commons — shared community resources — across India.

Jagpal Singh, a resident of Rohar Jagir village, attempted to build two houses over an 18-acre pond, raising concerns among fellow villagers like Dev Singh and other members of the Gram Panchayat, who pointed out that the encroached land was on a ‘gair mumkin’ (uncultivable) waterbody.

The dispute escalated to the district collector, who sided with the encroacher and directed the Gram Panchayat to recover the land cost and regularise the unauthorised construction.

Dissatisfied with this decision, the issue was taken to the joint development commissioner, who reversed the collector’s decision, ordering the eviction of the illegal occupants. In 2010, the Punjab and Haryana High Court also ruled in favour of the community, asserting that “unauthorised occupants of panchayat properties deserve no sympathy, whether in law or in equity.”

The case revealed that, besides Jagpal Singh, around 80 other villagers had encroached upon the pond over time. The pond was crucial for livestock, played an ecological role in recharging groundwater and supported seasonal pastoral migrants.

The HC dismissed arguments about ancestral possession or similar encroachments by others, emphasising that such factors were irrelevant in the eyes of the law.

Aggrieved by the eviction orders, Singh appealed to the Supreme Court of India.

The landmark judgment by the apex court in 2011 in the case led to a push for the eviction of illegal occupants from commons across India and mandated the state governments and union territories to implement schemes for restoring these commons. Since then, approximately 460 High Court judgments have cited the Jagpal Singh case to uphold the protection of commons.

However, a recent visit by Down To Earth to the village revealed that illegal structures on the pond continue to be used by villagers as cowsheds or storage rooms.

Roughly 10-15 acres of the remaining pond area are now neglected, overgrown with invasive water hyacinth and used as a sewage dump.