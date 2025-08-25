To empower young minds, we must equip children for a safer financial future

With the rise of online payment platforms, gaming apps and social media marketplaces, today’s children are more vulnerable than ever to phishing, identity theft, OTP-related fraud, scams involving digital wallets and fake financial offers. Unlike adults, many young users lack the knowledge and awareness to spot red flags, making them easy targets for cyber fraudsters.

Building awareness around cyber financial fraud is, therefore, essential. It empowers young people to recognise threats, make informed decisions and safeguard their digital and financial identities, laying the foundation for a safer, smarter generation of digital citizens.

It was in this context that CRY-Child Rights and You designed a volunteer-driven, pan-India programme, #FinSmart Heroes, to instil financial awareness in school-going children. The objective was to introduce basic financial principles to children aged 12-15, with a focus on students from government and underprivileged schools. Interactive, multilingual sessions covered savings, budgeting, inflation, financial fraud and loans.

CRY rolled out the #FinSmart Heroes programme across 97 schools in six states, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, reaching 17,824 students.

Conducted through 108 interactive classroom sessions, the programme focused on both government-run and private schools, including CRY centres. A team of 359 trained CRY volunteers made this possible, delivering sessions in English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada and Marathi. Importantly, 52.6 per cent of the students reached were girls, ensuring the programme was gender-balanced and inclusive.

Topics covered included the basics of saving and budgeting, the impact of inflation, techniques for identifying financial fraud and navigating harmful situations and understanding the fundamentals of loans and credit. The curriculum was adapted from open-source financial literacy modules developed by the Reserve Bank of India.

“I now understand how my parents manage our household budget and school fees. I also know how to use credit and debit cards safely,” said a Class 9 student from Jorhat, Assam. “Henceforth, I’ll be more careful while sharing information online.”

This sentiment was echoed across the programme’s footprint, as shown by measurable gains in post-session impact analysis. In the northern states, 61.5 per cent of students reported an understanding of the importance of micro-saving; 84.6 per cent became aware of the need to keep bank information (such as Personal Identification Number or PINs) private; and 61.5 per cent gained basic knowledge of loans.

In the western region, 50 per cent of students correctly recognised that saving in a piggy bank helps grow savings. However, performance in the eastern region was weaker, underlining the need for continued sessions to strengthen financial literacy.