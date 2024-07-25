UN report finds that 63% of low, middle-income countries cannot finance their food security

Approximately 63 per cent of low-and-middle-income countries (of 119 analysed) have limited or moderate access to financing for food security and nutrition, according to a United Nations report on the state of global food and nutrition.

This is despite the fact that the majority of these countries (74 per cent) were impacted by one or more major factors contributing to food insecurity and malnutrition.

The link between limited access to financing was directly related to the prevalence of undernourishment, as it was much higher (23.1 per cent) for such countries, when compared to those with moderate (10.4 per cent) and high (6.9 per cent) ability to access financing.

A similar trend was observed for stunting in children below five years of age, although the stunting average of countries with limited and moderate access to financing was much closer (23.9 and 20.9 per cent, respectively).

Desperate times, insufficient measures

In most cases, countries that were the most in need of financing, in terms of both hunger and food insecurity levels, as well as in terms of how they were affected by the major drivers, face structural limitations to increase financing for food security and nutrition options.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report published on July 24 showed that food security and nutrition took less than a quarter of total official development assistance.

In the period between 2017 to 2021, as analysed by the report, these flows amounted to $76 billion per year, of which only 34 per cent helped address the major drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition.

This comes at a time when more countries are off track than being on track for most of the seven global nutrition targets.