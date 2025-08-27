UNGA launches two new initiatives to strengthen global cooperation on AI governance

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised a landmark decision by the UN General Assembly to create two new institutional mechanisms aimed at fostering international collaboration on artificial intelligence governance.

In a statement released August 26, 2025, Guterres expressed strong support for the establishment of the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance. The Secretary-General said these developments are "a significant step forward in global efforts to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence while addressing its risks".

The recently announced mechanisms represent what Guterres called "a pathbreaking milestone" that demonstrates member nations' dedication to advancing the Global Digital Compact, which was adopted as part of the Pact for the Future in September 2024.

The Global Dialogue on AI Governance, according to the statement, is designed to function as "an inclusive platform within the United Nations for States and stakeholders to discuss the critical issues concerning AI facing humanity today".