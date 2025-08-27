UNGA launches two new initiatives to strengthen global cooperation on AI governance

The UN General Assembly has announced two new initiatives to enhance global cooperation on AI governance.
These are the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance.
The panels aim to address AI's benefits and risks, fostering international collaboration and informed policymaking.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised a landmark decision by the UN General Assembly to create two new institutional mechanisms aimed at fostering international collaboration on artificial intelligence governance.
In a statement released August 26, 2025, Guterres expressed strong support for the establishment of the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance. The Secretary-General said these developments are "a significant step forward in global efforts to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence while addressing its risks".
The recently announced mechanisms represent what Guterres called "a pathbreaking milestone" that demonstrates member nations' dedication to advancing the Global Digital Compact, which was adopted as part of the Pact for the Future in September 2024.
The Global Dialogue on AI Governance, according to the statement, is designed to function as "an inclusive platform within the United Nations for States and stakeholders to discuss the critical issues concerning AI facing humanity today".
The Scientific Panel on AI will play a complementary role, operating as “a crucial bridge between cutting-edge AI research and policymaking”. Through the provision of "rigorous, independent scientific assessments," the panel aims to enable the international community to "anticipate emerging challenges and make informed decisions about how we govern this transformative technology".
The Secretary-General indicated that an open nomination process for the Scientific Panel will be announced in the near future. The panel's work will culminate in annual reports to be presented at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance sessions scheduled for July 2026 in Geneva and 2027 in New York.
In concluding his statement, Guterres issued a call to action, urging "all stakeholders to support this historic initiative and contribute to building a future where artificial intelligence serves the common good of all humanity".
The announcement comes as nations worldwide grapple with the rapid advancement of AI technologies and their far-reaching implications for society, economy and governance structures.