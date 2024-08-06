Violent clash between Mascho Piro and loggers in Peruvian Amazon; 3 loggers reportedly wounded by arrows

Last month, photographs and visuals of an uncontacted tribe from the Peruvian Amazon made global headlines. The Mascho Piro have now reportedly clashed with loggers, with at least three loggers wounded by their arrows, Survival International said, citing an indigenous organisation in the region.

The Federación Nativa del Río Madre de Dios y Afluentes (FENAMAD), which works in the defence of human rights and the environment in the Madre de Dios region (Peruvian Amazon), first received reports of the incident on July 27, but has made it public only now, Survival, the global movement for Indigenous and tribal peoples’ rights, told Down To Earth (DTE).

“It appears that at least one logger has been seriously wounded, and possibly two others also, by arrows fired at them by a large group — up to 100 — of Mashco Piro people,” a Survival spokesperson told DTE.

The loggers were apparently stealing timber from Mascho Piro territory along the Pariamanu river.

This site is rainforest acknowledged by the Peruvian government to be Mashco Piro territory, but which has not yet been formally protected.