Wars on women escalate as global conflicts reach record highs

The world is witnessing the highest number of active conflicts since 1946, placing millions of women and girls at unprecedented risk, according to a new report by the United Nations .

The 2025 UN Secretary-General’s report on Women, Peace and Security finds that 676 million women now live within 50 kilometres of deadly conflict, the highest level since the 1990s. Civilian casualties among women and children have quadrupled compared to the previous two-year period, while conflict-related sexual violence has surged by 87 per cent.

Marking the 25th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325, which pledged women’s full participation and protection in peace and security efforts, the report warns that two decades of progress are rapidly unravelling.

“Women and girls are being killed in record numbers, shut out of peace tables, and left unprotected as wars multiply. Women do not need more promises, they need power, protection, and equal participation,” Sima Bahous, UN under secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, said in a statement.

Despite strong evidence that women’s participation makes peace more durable, their exclusion from decision-making remains widespread. In 2024, nine out of ten peace processes had no women negotiators, with women comprising only 7 per cent of negotiators and 14 per cent of mediators globally.

The report highlights what it calls a “dangerous imbalance”. While global military spending exceeded $2.7 trillion in 2024, women’s organisations in conflict zones received just 0.4 per cent of aid. Many frontline groups are on the brink of closure due to financial shortfalls.

“These are not isolated data points, they are symptoms of a world that is choosing to invest in war instead of peace, and one that continues to exclude women from shaping solutions,” continued Bahous.

The agency urged governments and international institutions to commit to a “gender data revolution”, warning that without disaggregated data, the realities faced by women in war zones will remain invisible and unaccounted for.

“UN Women is calling for concrete, measurable results: conflicts resolved through inclusive political solutions, more women leading security reforms and recovery efforts, and greater accountability for violations, including access to justice and reparations for survivors,” concluded Bahous.