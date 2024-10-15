WATCH: From AI-pioneers to reminders of nuclear carnage — Nobel Prize 2024 winners

As stipulated in Alfred Nobel’s will, the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Literature are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, while the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

The Nobel Prizes which were announced last week will be presented to Nobel Prize laureates at ceremonies on December 10, the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel.

According to the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, each laureate shall be presented with a gold medal. The front end of these medals depict Alfred Nobel while the image on the reverse varies according to the institution awarding the prize.