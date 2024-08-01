Women breaking barriers: SHGs lead operations at faecal sludge treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh

In each of the four plants, a team of four SHG women is responsible for the O&M. Within each team, one woman works as a supervisor, two as sanitation workers and one as a gardener. The honourarium for the supervisor is around Rs 12,000, and for the others, it is around Rs 10,000, considering 27 working days in a month. The government directly transfers the honourarium to the women’s bank accounts.