80% children in 8 Indian states have dietary diversity failure. Report authors explain the dangers of this

In India, minimum diet diversity failure (MDDF) in children aged 6-23 months has decreased, there are eight states, mostly in the north, central and western parts, where 80 per cent experienced this condition, a new study showed.

Uttar Pradesh (86.1 per cent), Rajasthan (85.1 per cent), Gujarat (84 per cent), Maharashtra (81.9 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (81.6 per cent) had the highest MDDF prevalance, it found.

The report was published in the National Medical Journal of India published by All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Scientists Dhruvi Bagaria, Sudeshna Roy and this author, who wrote the report and are trained in population and health studies, used National Family and Health Survey (NFHS) datasets from rounds 3, 4 and 5 to examine MDDF among children longitudinally, regionally and across population groups having diverse background characteristics.

Minimum dietary diversity is a reliable and widely used indicator approved by World Health Organization (WHO) that reflects the access and consumption of diverse food groups and essential micronutrient availability to the children. As per the WHO, nutrition-related factors lead to approximately 35 per cent of child deaths and contribute to 11 per cent of the total disease burden globally.

Poor levels of nutrition augment the risk of children to delayed motor and cognitive development, translates into low immunity, vulnerability to infections and deficiency diseases as well as a host of poor health conditions.

Since diet diversity failure is one of the reasons for stunting and wasting among children under five years of age, it is crucial to understand the dietary consumption pattern of young children to ensure minimum adequate diet is being consumed and align public budgetary policy to meet the need-gap.

District-wise prevalence of MDDF according to NFHS-5 (2019-21)