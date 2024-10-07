American scientists awarded Nobel Prize for discovering mechanism behind cellular protein production

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2024 went to two American scientists, namely, Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of a tiny class of molecules known for their role in the development and functioning of organisms.

These molecules, called microRNA, are a class of ribonucleic acid molecules (RNA) that control the amount and type of protein a cell makes. These molecules are present in cells and the bloodstream.

“Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans,” a press statement read.

Demystifying cellular protein production

By discovering microRNA and studying their role, Ambros and Ruvkun could explain why different cell types like muscle or nerve cells behave differently despite sharing the same DNA. Each cell type produces its unique proteins due to microRNAs.

Ambros works with the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School while Ruvkun is associated with University of Massachusetts Medical School.

The duo helped unravel the secrets of microRNA genes, which have been around for over 500 million years and have evolved with time. Their findings were published in 1993 in two articles in the Cell journal.

Scientists already knew that instructions in the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) are copied into messenger RNA (mRNA), which, in turn, carries information to make proteins. Proteins carry out specific functions.

MicroRNAs attach themselves to mRNA to destroy them or delay protein production. This mechanism could explain why muscle cells, intestinal cells, and different types of nerve cells perform their functions. The human genome contains information to produce more than 1,000 microRNAs.

Their studies on a worm measuring a millimetre called Caenorhabditis elegans proved pivotal in deciphering this mechanism.

Though these organisms are tiny, they house specialised cell types such as nerve and muscle cells, also found in larger, more complex animals like humans. Studying them helps scientists investigate how tissues develop and mature in multicellular organisms.

When microRNAs fail to do their job, it could lead to diseases. For example, if microRNAs act abnormally, they can contribute to cancer. Mutations in genes that carry instructions for microRNAs can lead to congenital hearing loss, and eye and skeletal disorders.

In 2023, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to two scientists who were critical in the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.