Another COVID-19 wave gaining momentum; several states in India cross 5% positivity rate threshold

The global risk of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased, with a rise in cases worldwide. Notably, new waves of COVID-19 infections have been recorded in the United States, Europe, and the Western Pacific region.

As shown in the Union Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, several states in India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, are experiencing a positivity rate of over five per cent.

The seriousness of the situation is highlighted by a statement from a top COVID-19 expert at the World Health Organization (WHO), who expressed concern by saying, “I am very worried.”

Also, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health noted that a higher positivity rate is increasingly concerning. Generally, a positivity rate higher than five per cent is considered a threshold for serious concern. For instance, the WHO has previously recommended that decisions related to easing restrictions should be made only if the positivity rate remains below five per cent for at least two weeks.

A high positivity rate indicates greater transmission and suggests that more people in the community may be infected with the coronavirus but have not yet been tested.

On August 6, 2024, the WHO released a statement expressing concern about the potential emergence of more severe forms of the coronavirus.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove from WHO told journalists in Geneva, “COVID-19 is still with us,” and it is spreading in all countries.

She added, “Data from our surveillance system based on sentinel monitoring in 84 countries shows that the percentage of positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 has been increasing over the past several weeks. Overall, test positivity is more than 10 percent, but it varies across regions. In Europe, the positivity rate is more than 20 percent.”

Olympics amidst pandemic

A recent example of the growing and concerning spread of COVID-19 is the situation at the Olympics in Paris, where over 40 cases have been reported.

On August 6, 2024, the WHO warned that COVID-19 infections are increasing worldwide—including among Olympic participants—and that there is no imminent prospect of a decrease.

Approximately 11,000 top athletes from around the world gathered in Paris for the Olympic Games this summer. Among the 40 people who have tested positive so far is Noah Lyles, who participated in the 200 meters finals. After completing his race, he fell on his back over the finish line and later stated that “definitely, his race was affected by COVID infection.”

Several British and Australian swimmers have also tested positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics. There is ongoing debate about allowing infected athletes to compete.

Science magazine Scientific American reported that, unlike the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, there are no mandatory tests for athletes in Paris, nor are masks required. The publication mentioned that the French authorities are downplaying COVID-19 as a common cold and flu.

The US Track Federation issued a statement saying that it and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee have followed all guidelines from the Olympics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The statement noted, “After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah decided to compete. We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely”.

According to the United Nations website, testing of wastewater samples in the US reveals that the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is two to 20 times higher than current data suggests. The website also noted that “such high rates of transmission in the Northern Hemisphere's summer months are unusual for respiratory viruses, which typically spread more in colder temperatures”.

The WHO has also expressed concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, noting that as the virus evolves and spreads, the risk of more severe strains increases, which may potentially evade detection systems and be resistant to medical interventions.

There is a push for more extensive testing and increasing the coverage of vaccines to prevent COVID-19

Meanwhile, the United Nations has maintained that nasal vaccines are still in development. These may help reduce the risk of future variants, infections, and severe disease.