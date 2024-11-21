Antimicrobial Resistance: What are the challenges and solutions, explains Dr Randeep Guleria

The overuse and misuse of antibiotics are driving the rise of superbugs, rendering traditional treatments ineffective in critical care settings. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in such cases results in increased costs, prolonged hospital stays, and fewer treatment options.

Tackling AMR demands a multifaceted approach, including antibiotic stewardship, investment in research and development of new antibiotics and alternative therapies, and stringent infection control measures. Public awareness and collaboration among stakeholders are vital to devising effective strategies.

Down To Earth spoke to Dr Randeep Guleria, a renowned Indian pulmonologist and former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, about the challenges and solutions in addressing AMR. Watch the video to learn more.