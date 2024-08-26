As Nipah threat subsides, Kerala faces a new health challenge: A deadly Leptospirosis outbreak

“Please be cautious when dealing with soil or water contaminated with animal urine. Avoid wading through or drinking floodwater or water from lakes, rivers, or swamps that may be contaminated by animal urine or flooding. If you need to drink such water, boil or chemically treat it to make it safe. If you must walk through floodwaters or other potentially contaminated water, cover any cuts or abrasions and wear protective gear, including appropriate footwear. Consult your healthcare provider to discuss the possibility of taking preventive medication against Leptospirosis,” advised Dipu.