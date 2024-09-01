Big fat profits from obesity drugs

A clutch of Pacific Islands whose names are unfamiliar to many of us has the dubious distinction of being the most obese states or territories globally. If you look up the World Obesity Federation, the Global Obesity Observatory or even the World Population Review listings, these islands, starting with American Samoa and including collectives such as Wallis and Futuna, Tonga, Tokelau and Tuvalu, top the global obesity and overweight index. But this is misleading in many ways; the countries facing an acute crisis are actually the US, China and India where the weight problem is a pressing public health concern since it is linked to diabetes and heart disease.

In the Pacific islands, the factors contributing to obesity are thought to be marked dietary changes, fast food prevalence and possible genetic predispositions. But with populations of less than 15,000 in some of these island nations—the high is around 50,000—the statistics of 70 per cent obesity do not present the same grim picture as the big three do because of the sheer numbers even though the concerns are the same. But when any disease culls millions of the population then it hits the headlines, forcing health authorities (and drug companies) to take note because of the economic consequences. The US has more than 100 million adults who are obese and 22 million categorised as severely obese. At home, the statistics are as forbidding, just a wee bit behind China’s.

A Lancet study published earlier this year reveals how serious the problem is in India. It classifies 70 per cent of the urban population as obese or overweight, an irony considering the inexcusably high rates of malnutrition in the country. And there is the ominous link of obesity with diabetes, a disease where Indians again top. The latest Indian Council of Medical Research—India Diabetes study estimates that there were 101 million diabetics and 136 million pre-diabetics in India. These figures are for 2021.

This column is using a heavy dose of statistics merely to underline how serious the crisis is, and not just in the top three countries. It affects most countries barring a handful. The World Obesity Atlas 2023, published by World Obesity Federation, warns that the economic impact of the overweight and obesity problem would surpass $4.32 trillion annually by 2035 and predicts that more than half the global population will be living with this condition within 12 years if prevention, treatment and support do not improve. At almost 3 per cent of global GDP, this is as serious impact as COVID-19 in 2020.

Since the general tendency is to dismiss obesity and excess weight as a lifestyle problem, health experts say there is a need to correct this perception. Genetics, physiology, psychology and co-morbidities along with the environment play a significant part in this problem.