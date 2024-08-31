Book Review: Never beyond good and evil

When COVID-19 erupted into our lives, one of the first things said about it was that here finally was a thing that does not differentiate between the rich and the poor, between a Hindu and a Muslim. Here, finally, was a great leveller.

Soon, we found, like those in Italy of the 1300s, that the contagion may indeed be agnostic, but its real-world effects most certainly are not. “Then, as now,” Hauser writes, “class distinctions aggravated people’s fate in a pandemic, although in principle, the plague had no class prejudice.” For those of us who remember the Tablighi Jamaat episode in which Muslim minorities were targeted for wilfully spreading COVID-19, it will come as a sad surprise that this game has also been on for way too long.

There is not just an increase in communal suspicion due to requirements of reduced contact but a strategic othering of minorities to distract from our powerlessness in the face of the disease. While Jews in Christian Europe were accused of poisoning wells so that an answer (however inadequate) could be given to why so many people were dying of plague in the 14th century, the Chinese in San Francisco were persecuted in the name of developing better medicine during the early 19th century bubonic plague.

Just like the migrants and slum-dwellers were blamed in 21st century India during COVID-19, they were also blamed at the beginning of the 20th century for the plague outbreak in Bombay. Then, as now, lack of hygiene and crowded living conditions became excuses to bulldoze slums and invade their privacy.