Curse of silicosis: Madhya Pradesh’s forgotten miners battle misdiagnosis and lack of support

“I have been suffering from silicosis for several years and I am ill most of the time,” Gond wrote in a letter to the district collector of Panna, dated September 24, 2024. A member of the tribal community, he explained that he can no longer work and has been forced to stop his daughter’s education due to financial hardship. The disease has taken a heavy toll on him — he struggles to walk, breathe and eat, often vomiting blood when he tries to eat.