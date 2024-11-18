WAAW 2024: Focusing on farm biosecurity, enhanced awareness and prudent medicinal usage can mitigate antimicrobial resistance in dairy farming

The dairy industry is a consumer of antimicrobials which are mainly used for medical treatment. These drugs are also used, in some cases, for very limited prophylaxis (to prevent disease in healthy animals).

In LMICs, dairy farming is becoming increasingly intensive and organised to achieve greater productivity within the scope of limited inputs. With a growing human population and improved economic conditions, there is a rising demand for animal-based food, including milk, with projections from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicating a significant 55 per cent increase in global milk demand by 2050.

This intensification of farming practices with poor management may pose substantial production pressure on dairy animals, contributing to health conditions such as mastitis, metritis, lameness and reproductive disorders, which often necessitate antibiotic treatment. Consequently, the reliance on antimicrobials in dairy farming has surged, heightening the risk of AMR.

Factors such as inadequate animal husbandry infrastructure, the availability of over-the-counter antibiotics and economic pressures to maintain productivity frequently led to suboptimal AMU practices. In many regions, for example, a high incidence of resistant pathogens in dairy settings has been linked to the widespread, often unregulated use of critically important antimicrobials like third-generation cephalosporins. Moreover, the high density of animals in intensive systems and inadequate disease prevention measures often result in increased infections, further exacerbating the reliance on antimicrobials.

This cycle of intensive production and heightened AMU underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate AMR and protect animal welfare and productivity.

Not just a farm issue

It is unfair to place the full burden of AMR on dairy farms as multiple actors contribute to this issue. AMR in dairy farming is closely linked to broader systemic challenges, including regulatory gaps, limited access to veterinary services and the economic vulnerability of small-scale farmers Furthermore, many dairy farmers, especially smallholders, have limited knowledge of the long-term risks associated with improper AMU.

They often depend on informal providers for animal health services, leading to inconsistent or under/excessive dosage of antibiotics. Additionally, there is a lack of awareness and implementation of effective biosecurity measures, which means that antimicrobials are often viewed as the only viable solution to manage infections and prevent economic losses.

The issue of waste management is also critical. Dairy farm waste, which often contains remnants of antimicrobials and resistant bacteria, adds to the environmental reservoirs of resistance.

This environmental AMR can move across species barriers, ultimately affecting human populations through water, soil and food contamination. Therefore, AMR is a One Health issue because it directly impacts human, animal and environmental health.

Resistant pathogens from dairy farms pose significant risks, such as the transmission of zoonotic infections and reduced effectiveness of essential antimicrobial drugs. For LMICs, this is especially concerning due to weaker healthcare infrastructure, higher population density and greater dependence on livestock for livelihoods.

Sustainable solutions for mitigating AMR

To mitigate AMR effectively, a comprehensive and sustainable approach is needed, focusing on farm biosecurity, enhanced awareness and prudent AMU (Figure 1). Here are some key strategies:

Farm biosecurity: Improving biosecurity measures on dairy farms can significantly reduce the need for antimicrobials. Biosecurity protocols—such as controlling animal movement, isolating sick animals, ensuring clean feeding system and maintaining proper hygiene during milking—are crucial for preventing infections. Research evidence has shown that farms implementing strong biosecurity measures can significantly reduce AMU, thereby decreasing the risk of AMR development.

Awareness and training: Enhancing awareness among dairy farmers regarding AMR and the prudent use of antimicrobials is essential. Farmers should be trained on disease prevention methods that do not rely on antimicrobials, such as vaccination, improved nutrition and better housing. Extension services should also work towards educating farmers on the appropriate use of antibiotics, with an emphasis on using them only under veterinary supervision and understanding the negative environmental impacts of improper farm waste management.

Alternative practices: Alternatives to antimicrobials, such as vaccination, selective dry cow therapy (SDCT) and probiotics, can be instrumental in reducing the reliance on antibiotics. Selective dry cow therapy involves administering antibiotics only to cows with existing infections at the time of drying off, rather than treating all cows, which can significantly reduce antimicrobial usage while maintaining udder health.

Regulatory interventions: The role of regulatory frameworks in managing AMU cannot be overstated. The implementation of stricter regulations for AMU in dairy farming, such as banning over-the-counter sales of antibiotics, enforcing prescription-only use and restricting the use of antimicrobials of human importance, is crucial. This requires close collaboration between governmental agencies, veterinary associations and industry stakeholders. Effective enforcement of these regulations will help ensure that antibiotics are used appropriately and only when necessary.

Integrated One Health approach: A One Health approach is crucial for tackling AMR in dairy farming. This approach emphasises collaboration across the human, animal and environmental sectors. Implementing integrated surveillance programs to monitor AMR trends in dairy farms, coupled with policy initiatives promoting sustainable agricultural practices, is essential for effective AMR mitigation. Moreover, One Health initiatives should focus on building infrastructure and capacity for AMR research, surveillance and control in LMICs, where the burden of AMR is often the highest.

The fight against antimicrobial resistance in dairy farms is not solely the responsibility of livestock farmers but requires a collaborative effort across various stakeholders.

The implementation of farm biosecurity measures, farmer training, alternatives to antimicrobials and strong regulatory frameworks are all key components of a sustainable approach to mitigate AMR. By adopting these strategies, the dairy sector can contribute to the broader goal of reducing AMR, ultimately supporting the One Health vision and ensuring a sustainable future for animal, human and environmental health.

Dr. Pankaj Dhaka is Assistant Professor at Centre for One Health, College of Veterinary Science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, India

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.