Hi Deepak and Gauri! We’ve been hearing about this complex and scary thing, ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’ (AMR). Can you please unpack it for our kids?

AMR is indeed scary. It happens when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that cause infections in us, humans, become resistant to the medicines we use to kill them. Thus, these microbes can no longer be killed and it becomes very difficult to treat our infections.