High level AMR Meeting at UN Headquarters: Global leaders call for unified preparedness, coordinated action to address silent pandemic

The opening segment of the meeting was led by H.E. Philemon Yang, the President of the General Assembly, alongside key representatives including the United Nations, the quadripartite of the World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Additionally, representatives from the Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance, Economic and Social Council, Development Policy and Partnerships of the World Bank and an AMR survivor also participated in the gathering.

The prominent leaders highlighted the global urgency of addressing AMR and called for a transition towards the sustainable production and use of antimicrobials, ensuring that these critical medicines remain effective for future generations.

In the opening remarks, Yang emphasised that developing countries bear the greatest burden of AMR, yet often lack the financial and technical support to tackle these inequities.

“Our response must be tailored to address those populations which are especially vulnerable. In line with our commitment to ensuring human dignity for everyone, we need to strengthen resilience, especially in developing countries,” Yang stated.

“We must strengthen international cooperation and partnership to enhance capacity building, facilitate technology transfer and support these nations in the AMR response. We cannot afford to fail or leave anyone behind. We call for greater solutions and collaborations to promote equity and ensure that those in need are part of the solution,” he added.

The leaders also highlighted the importance of viewing human health, animal health and environment at the same time — a concept known as the ‘One Health’ approach.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, expressed concern over the ‘dry pipeline’ of new antibiotics and lack of access to existing antimicrobials.

He also noted that so far only 11 per cent of the countries have allocated budgets to implement their AMR action plans. Ghebreyesus mentioned that WHO plans to establish an independent panel on evidence for action on AMR by next year and also look forward to updating the global action plan by 2026.

H.E. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and Chair of the Global Leaders Group on AMR, highlighted the importance of engaging leaders within the private sector, meat industry, pharmaceutical, and key players in waste management.

“Though the political declaration serves as an impressive blueprint for action, its successful implementation requires hard work starting immediately”, she stated. “Let us make this a commitment to not let this be another perfunctory debate but let us raise awareness and build a common future where all of us protect against the risk of this awful silent slow-motion pandemic,” Mottley said.

She also stressed that public education and sensitisation efforts on AMR must go beyond government and ministries, and must include health, agriculture and environment operating together.

Landmark event to combat AMR

Prior to the opening session a media briefing was conducted with highest level representatives from the Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and the Quadripartite Principals (WHO, UNEP, FAO, WOAH). Speakers at the briefing outlined the significance of the High-Level Meeting on AMR and its outcome.

Addressing the high-level meeting as a 'landmark event', PM Mottley reflected that while there has been momentum and awareness since the last high-level meeting on AMR in 2016, we are nowhere close to where we should be which makes this summit necessary and crucial. This summit, she said, should drive home the point that this is a global issue, that money is needed to do research and help LMICs, and that there is a need to engage with those people who continue to contribute to this issue.

Importance of the environmental dimension of AMR was also highlighted by Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UN Environment Programme (UNEP). She identified sources that could lead to antibiotic pollution in environment, and outlined key actions that need to be taken across human health, animal systems, crops and environment. In her remarks she said, “Environment plays a larger role than people might think of because in the origins, development, spread, transmission of AMR it often goes through an environmental pathway. We have to stop antimicrobials leaking into nature from sources like municipal waste, pharmaceutical production, hospitals, and farms.”

Emmanuelle Soubeyran, Director-General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), welcomed the commitment in the political declaration, especially those prioritizing prevention regarding animal health and vaccines. “WOAH remains committed to help support the access to high quality vaccines, implementation of biosecurity measures, good animal husbandry practices, appropriate diagnostic tools, and alternatives to antibiotics”, she stated, also emphasizing upon the importance of funding and responsible antibiotic use in the animal sector.

Prime Minister Mottley closed the briefing highlighting that the political declaration would be instrumental in doing two key things, one the establishment of an independent science-based panel and secondly setting of a modest target for fundraising 100 million dollars to support LMICs.