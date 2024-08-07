Himachal Pradesh: State government announces free treatment amidst surging cancer incidence

In the wake of rising cases of cancer in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has announced that a set of 42 medicines and some injections will be provided free of charge.

Among the free of cost medicines to be provided by the state government are — Trastuzumab vaccine, which costs approximately Rs 40,000. A breast cancer patient requires about 18 doses of this vaccine annually for treatment. To provide this vaccine, the Himachal Pradesh government will spend around Rs 700,000 per patient.

According to a press statement issued by the state government on August 5, Himachal Pradesh is recording the second highest incidence of cancer in the country while the northeastern states record the biggest surge.

There were 8,978 cancer cases in Himachal in 2021. This number increased to 9,164 in 2022, 9,373 in 2023, and 9,566 in 2024.

However, it has not yet been officially clarified as to why the number of cancer cases is rising in the Himalayan state.

Experts suggest that, in addition to cancer treatment, the state government should also make concrete arrangements to prevent the spread of cancer.

Amongst types of cancers, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing the highest number of lung (paediatric) cancer and breast cancer cases.

Chief Minister Sukhu has stated that a population-based cancer registry will be initiated in the state. This registry will study the cases and types of cancer, and a pilot project for cancer screening will be launched in the selected district.

Dr. Manish Gupta, the head of the Radiology Department at the state’s largest hospital — Shimla-based Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) reported that every year 2,500 to 3,000 new cancer patients visit the hospital for treatment.

The bigger battle

Amidst a surge in cancer cases, IGMC and Himachal Pradesh University are conducting a joint research. This research is examining what proportion of the pesticides used in the agricultural fields is polluting the sources of water. It is supposed that this infiltration of toxic chemicals into water sources might be contributing to the rise in cancer cases.

The results of the study are expected to be available in the next six to eight months.

Also, the state government has approved nearly Rs 300 crore for the establishment of a Cancer Care Center of Excellence in Hamirpur district. This centre will feature a specialised department for nuclear medicine which will include a high-capacity nuclear lab and a cyclotron.

Agriculture and horticulture expert SP Bhardwaj pointed out that the increasing use of chemicals in vegetable and fruit production is one of the reasons for the rising cancer cases.

Additionally, research conducted by Yashwant Singh Parmar at the Solan-based University of Horticulture and Forestry also indicates that the chemicals are extensively used in fruit and vegetable cultivation in Himachal.

It was found that residual levels of pesticides and fungicides in 3 to 4 per cent of fruit and vegetable samples exceeded the permissible limits.

The research also noted that the use of chemical fertilisers and insecticides in Himachal is 1 per cent higher than the national average.