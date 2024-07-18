How is digital technology affecting our kids’ sleep

Parents have been worried about their kids' sleep since time immemorial.

And for valid reasons — good sleep is an essential part of a healthy childhood.

Sleep is critical for physical growth, but also for many other aspects of brain development, learning and the development of important social skills.

Children observe, experience or are taught things during the day, but they really only 'learn' overnight while they're asleep.

In an increasingly digital world full of ubiquitous devices, the impact of technology on kids' sleep is of particular concern.

More children are using devices, and at an earlier age.

This raises many questions about the costs and benefits of technology for healthy development.

On one hand, parents and carers want children to learn as much as they can, be up-to-date and competent with technology, and be connected in new and meaningful ways with their families and friends.

On the other hand, increased screen time seems to be linked with decreased physical activity, poorer overall health, an increase in mental health and wellbeing concerns and poorer sleep.

Poor sleep has many costs. In the short term, tiredness can lead to irritability, meltdowns and poor concentration, and in the long term it can lead to increased risks for a range of health, social and wellbeing challenges.

It is still not clear exactly how technology can impact kids' sleep, but researchers have some ideas to test out.