How to design clinical trials that are scientifically sound & equitable? WHO provides suggestions

Moreover, the lack of representation of certain vulnerable population groups make the results of trials weak and unreliable.

Pregnant women, for instance, were studied in less than 5 per cent of clinical trials, WHO said referring to 2022 data. Only 13 per cent included children, it added. "This has lowered the quality of evidence, affecting care and access to interventions."

This gap limits treatment for these population groups and also makes them lose confidence in health recommendations, the global health body noted.

The document will guide national health authorities, regulatory authorities, funders and others address challenges such as poor trial design, limited diversity of participants, insufficient infrastructure and bureaucratic efficiencies.

It recommends "putting patient, participant and community engagement at the heart of organising clinical trials, to ensure that research planning, delivery and dissemination meets public needs and maintains trust".

Sustainable financing should be prioritised to strengthen research and development ecosystems in countries. This will aid in accelerating access to health innovations, WHO added.

"To fulfil their potential, they need to be reliably informative, ethical and efficient, and answer scientifically important questions relevant to the populations they are intended to benefit," according to the recommendation document.

To achieve this, WHO suggests the use of randomisation and blinding / masking of intervention allocation to minimise bias and strengthen the confidence of outcomes.

It also places a lot of importance on selecting the appropriate trial population, both in terms of diversity and size. Health authorities must enable tests on pregnant and lactating women as well as those of childbearing age. Paediatric trials are also vital to ensure a comprehensive outcome.

In order to strengthen the clinical trial ecosystem, WHO has defined four pillars that must be taken into account during planning. They are: