Investing in digital health tools can save 2 million lives from non-communicable diseases: WHO

An investment of just $0.24 per patient per year in digital health interventions could revolutionise providing care for non-communicable diseases (NCD) world wide. Digital health tools, such as telemedicine, mobile messaging and chatbots, could save more than 2 million lives from NCDs, found a World Health Organization (WHO) report.
These investments could also prevent approximately 7 million hospitalisations over the next 10 years, significantly reducing the strain on healthcare systems and lead to a total economic gain of $199.2 billion globally over the next decade as well, underlined the joint document by WHO and International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
Titled , the paper was launched at an event hosted by the Government of The Gambia during the 79th UN General Assembly.
The economic benefits of digital health investment were found to be particularly compelling for low- and middle-income countries, where the average required spending was only $0.10 per person per year. For low-income countries, the cost was estimated at $0.12, for upper middle-income countries at $0.16 and for high-income countries at $0.67. Cumulatively, the global spending required for these interventions would total $9.8 billion over the 10-year period.
Digital health interventions, including telemedicine, have demonstrated significant improvements in the management of NCDs. For instance, telemedicine improved blood pressure control in patients with hypertension and helped regulate glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) levels in individuals with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Mobile messaging and chatbots were found to enhance the likelihood of successful tobacco cessation among active users.
NCDs, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory conditions, account for 74 per cent of global deaths annually. The report underscored the importance of digital health technologies in addressing these diseases, particularly as people living with NCDs require continuous management and long-term care.
However, the report also highlighted the challenges in integrating digital health technologies into mainstream healthcare systems. Despite more than 60 per cent of countries developing digital health strategies, many still struggle with issues related to infrastructure and interoperability. The WHO urged governments to invest in digital public infrastructure to maximise the benefits of digital health.
The report serves as a blueprint for action, supporting the and the Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020-2025. It also highlighted successful case studies, such as Senegal’s mRamadan campaign and Zambia’s telemedicine initiatives, both part of the by WHO and ITU, which leverage mobile technology for NCD prevention and management.
The UN Inter-Agency Task Force Secretariat, in collaboration with WHO, ITU and the Be He@lthy, Be Mobile programme, offers tailored strategic planning and advocacy support to governments for NCD prevention and control.
This report called on governments and stakeholders to take decisive action, ensuring that digital health tools are integrated effectively into healthcare systems to combat the rising burden of NCDs globally.