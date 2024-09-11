Is TB revaccination drive in India a study in disguise?

“It is more of an intervention, a research implementation

study. Yes, there is not enough evidence that it is going to reduce incidence of tuberculosis (TB). When the ministry started this, the feeling among scientists was that this should be done as an implementation research study. So there are districts where the BCG vaccine is being rolled out to vulnerable groups and control districts. I do not think that intervention is something that can be scaled or should be scaled without further data and information. I hope that this exercise can really be used to generate that data. So this could be one of the largest studies of this kind,” Swaminathan said.