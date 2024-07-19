Is your desk job killing your back? Ancient Egyptian scribes had the same aches and pains, say researchers

Tens of thousands of years ago, during a period of Egyptian history known as the Old Kingdom (around 2649–2130 BC), it was rare for people to be able to read and write. From an estimated population of between 1 million and 1.5 million, only about 1 per cent were literate and able to write in hieroglyphics.

Their rare skills meant that scribes were highly valued by society and the state and were members of the privileged classes. This can be seen in examples from the ancient Egyptian literary genre now called teaching. In Duakheti’s Teaching (known as The Satire of the Trades), a father introduces his son to 20 different occupations and says:

For the scribal profession is greater than any profession, there is none like it on earth.

Scribes (always men) recorded the business dealings and revenues of the pharaonic court and the powerful temples administered by the priests. If you’ve seen reliefs or statues from the time, you’ve likely seen a representation of these scribes, usually sitting cross-legged or kneeling as they work. They had no ergonomic chairs, adjustable desks or high-quality writing aids to mitigate these uncomfortable positions. But, in Duakheti’s Teaching, the father makes no mention of the trade’s possible physical toll.

As an anthropologist and an Egyptologist, we wanted to find out how their work affected scribes’ bodies. In a recent study with several colleagues from both disciplines, we studied the skeletal remains of privileged men from the Abusir necropolis in Egypt and found that scribes developed numerous problems compared to other men who lived in the Old Kingdom. They were more likely than others in the study to develop degenerative changes in their skeletons, most commonly osteoarthritis in their jaws, cervical spines and knee joints.

Until now, nobody has focused on how scribes’ occupational habits affected their skeletons and how that compares to other professional groups. Being able to identify specific skeletal changes and degeneration could also be helpful when researchers are trying to identify whether the remains they’re studying belonged to scribes. There aren’t always situational clues or documents related to remains found at ancient Egyptian burial sites.