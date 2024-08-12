John Lennon wore contact lenses that kept on pinging out. Then he smoked pot and the rest is history

When you think of John Lennon from The Beatles, you’re likely to picture him with his circular, wire-rimmed glasses.

But at times, he wore contact lenses, or at least he tried to. They kept pinging out of his eyes.

Why and what Lennon did to help his contacts stick is part history and part vision science.

As I propose in my paper , it also involved smoking a lot of pot.

Lennon didn’t like wearing glasses

Before 1967, Lennon was rarely seen in public wearing glasses. His reluctance to wear them started in childhood, when he was found to be shortsighted at about the age of seven .

Nigel Walley was Lennon’s childhood friend and manager of The Quarrymen, the forerunner to The Beatles. Walley told the BBC :

"He was as blind as a bat — he had glasses but he would never wear them. He was very vain about that."

In 1980, Lennon told Rolling Stone magazine:

"I spent the whole of my childhood with […] me glasses off because glasses were sissy."