Kannada film ‘Bili Chukki, Halli Hakki’ draws attention to vitiligo, a disease shrouded in myth and stigma

A new Kannada film is attempting to take the veil of stigma off from a disease that is usually the subject of stereotypes and ignorance in India: vitiligo. Mahesh Gowda, who makes Kannada movies on social issues, has directed the film. Himself afflicted with vitiligo, Gowda plays the lead role in the movie.

Critics have praised the movie. “It cannot get any more candid than this,” they told Down To Earth (DTE) in Bengaluru.

Gowda got vitiligo at 10 and is now 38. He says his latest film, entitled Bili Chukki Halli Hakki (white spotted village bird), isn’t meant to lecture viewers. “I’m using the wonderful platform of entertainment to normalise Vitiligo. I’m not interested in an autobiographical story. My film is light, and the male lead just has vitiligo. I feel this way more people will get the message.”

What is vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a long-term skin disorder that results in the loss of pigment in patches, causing white areas to appear on the skin. This condition arises due to the malfunction or destruction of melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that gives skin its colour. Consequently, those affected develop depigmented patches that may occur anywhere on the body, including the skin, hair, and even the lining of the mouth.

While the precise cause of vitiligo remains unclear, research suggests it could result from a combination of autoimmune responses, genetic predispositions, and environmental factors. In autoimmune cases, the immune system mistakenly attacks its melanocytes, leading to a gradual loss of pigmentation. The condition often begins with small white patches, which may slowly expand over time. Dermatologists point out that potential triggers could include oxidative stress, physical trauma, severe sunburn, or chemical exposure. Vitiligo can develop at any age, though it is most common before the age of 30.

At present, vitiligo does not have a permanent cure. However, several treatments aim to manage symptoms and restore skin pigmentation. Options include topical corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and phototherapy, which work to slow depigmentation and encourage the regeneration of melanocytes. In more advanced cases, surgical interventions like skin grafting or depigmentation therapy may be considered to even out skin tone, says Muralidhar Kamath, a Karnataka-based dermatologist.

The disease affects between 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent of the global population, with estimates suggesting that up to 100 million people worldwide live with the condition. It affects both men and women equally, and while it occurs across all ethnic groups, it is often more noticeable in individuals with darker skin tones due to the contrast in pigmentation.

Social and psychological scars

While vitiligo is primarily a physical condition, its visible effects often lead to deep emotional and psychological consequences due to the stigma attached to it. Many people with vitiligo face discrimination, social isolation, and anxiety, as their altered appearance can be misunderstood or stigmatised.

“Vitiligo is cosmetically disfiguring and has profound psychosocial effects because of stigmatisation, problems in sexual function, anxiety, self-esteem, and difficulty finding employment. Previous studies suggest a reduction in quality of life (QoL), but no systematic review has quantified this in comparison with people without vitiligo,” a 2017 study published in the British Journal of Dermatology noted.

Similarly, the Lancet states in an article published in 2021, “Vitiligo presents unique psychological and social challenges, with many patients experiencing mental health struggles due to the visible nature of their condition.”

An article in the British Medical Journal from 2022 highlights the advances in vitiligo treatment: “Phototherapy and targeted treatments continue to offer hope, but full and permanent repigmentation remains a challenge.”

“I got it when I was just 21 and now, I am 45. I still live like a normal human being, going on with my life as a stock market broker and trader. Luckily, due to online trading opening up 10 years back, I am not in physical interaction with my clients and I use all online channels to get my work done and also earn my livelihood. I am still a bachelor though,” Upendra Prabhu of Mangaluru told DTE.

As a director, Gowda often gets asked about his vitiligo. “All of us with vitiligo go through a form of depression—it isn’t static, it isn’t tied to a life incident. It’s lifelong and recurring; one can’t escape it, and I feel like this isn’t addressed enough. Living with that awareness is what should be tackled, instead of “treatment” at a skin-deep level,” he said.

In some cultures, there is a widespread but incorrect belief that vitiligo is contagious. This can result in avoidance and social rejection, making it difficult for people with vitiligo to establish relationships or participate in social settings.

The affliction is often mistakenly linked with poor hygiene or ill health. In certain communities, it may even be seen as divine punishment or a sign of impurity, leading to social alienation and negative judgments, particularly in societies where appearance is tied to status or spiritual beliefs, social worker Mary Machado told DTE.

However, there are success stories as well. Former Mayor of Bengaluru B Ramachandrappa, despite being afflicted with vitiligo, has been a successful Congress politician. He is on many advisory positions in the party and often says that he has been treated by his party colleagues on par.

Reducing stigma

Addressing the stigma surrounding vitiligo requires a comprehensive approach.

Socio-medical workers have striven hard to educate the public about vitiligo, which can help dispel myths and correct misunderstandings. Greater awareness of the condition as non-contagious and non-life-threatening will foster acceptance.

“However, medical science has already established that vitiligo is not communicable and contagious by any human activity. So, it is perfectly ok to hug or shake hands with a person with vitiligo,” Philomena D'Souza, a social worker, told DTE.

The stigma associated with vitiligo remains a significant challenge to the mental well-being of many patients. However, with ongoing medical advances, growing public awareness, and patient empowerment, there is hope for breaking down these barriers. As understanding of the condition increases and more individuals share their experiences, the future may see vitiligo viewed without prejudice, allowing those affected to live with greater confidence and dignity.