Karnataka has highest suicide-related economic burden in country: Report

India is grappling with a suicide crisis, which has been found to carry a significant economic burden. The country loses some Rs 13.4 lakh crore ($16 billion) due to suicides every year, according to recent study published in The Lancet.

The southern state of Karnataka, with only 5 per cent of the country's population, shoulders the heaviest economic burden from suicides, contributing a little over a fifth of the national total, or ₹2.33 lakh crore.

The combined financial impact from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu (₹2.13 lakh crore) and Maharashtra (₹1.81 lakh crore) makes up nearly 45 per cent of the country’s total suicide-related losses. To put this into perspective, the amount surpasses the Union health ministry’s annual budget, emphasising the gravity of the issue.

The Lancet study is the first of its kind to quantify the economic toll of suicides, bringing to the forefront the urgent need for action to prevent this escalating crisis.

Globally, nine out of every 100,000 people die by suicide each year. In India, the rate is alarmingly higher at 14 per 100,000. India has earned the unfortunate distinction of being known as the "suicide capital of the world".