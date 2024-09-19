Karnataka has highest suicide-related economic burden in country: Report

India is grappling with a suicide crisis, which has been found to carry a significant economic burden. The country loses some Rs 13.4 lakh crore ($16 billion) due to suicides every year, according to recent study published in The Lancet.
The southern state of Karnataka, with only 5 per cent of the country's population, shoulders the heaviest economic burden from suicides, contributing a little over a fifth of the national total, or ₹2.33 lakh crore.
The combined financial impact from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu (₹2.13 lakh crore) and Maharashtra (₹1.81 lakh crore) makes up nearly 45 per cent of the country’s total suicide-related losses. To put this into perspective, the amount surpasses the Union health ministry’s annual budget, emphasising the gravity of the issue.
The Lancet study is the first of its kind to quantify the economic toll of suicides, bringing to the forefront the urgent need for action to prevent this escalating crisis.
Globally, nine out of every 100,000 people die by suicide each year. In India, the rate is alarmingly higher at 14 per 100,000. India has earned the unfortunate distinction of being known as the "suicide capital of the world".
The National Suicide Prevention Strategy, which aims to reduce the suicide rate by 10 per cent through 2030, has made slow progress due to inadequate funding and attention. Mental health remains underfunded, with less than 1 per cent of the country’s health budget allocated to this critical issue.
The report underscored the need for a more comprehensive approach to suicide prevention. Addressing the social, economic and cultural drivers of suicide is crucial. Factors such as poverty, unemployment, social isolation and untreated mental health conditions all contribute to the rising suicide rates. The report called for suicide prevention programs that integrate counseling, mental health care and community support to reduce the incidence of suicides and the corresponding economic toll.
States like Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have also experienced substantial economic losses. The most affected demographic group is individuals aged 20-34, accounting for 53 per cent of all suicides. This age group is considered the most productive segment of society and the loss of life in these years directly affects the country’s economic growth and future workforce potential.
The study, which is based on data from 195,000 suicide cases across 31 states and Union territories in 2019, highlighted the scale of the problem. By quantifying the economic impact, the report aimed to galvanise a national conversation around suicide prevention and mental health funding.
An important finding in the study is the increase in suicide rates among women. In 20 states and UTs, the number of female suicides has gone up, contributing to the overall economic burden. Women, particularly in rural areas, often face compounded pressures from mental health issues, financial struggles and societal expectations, which can lead to higher suicide rates.
The report called for targeted prevention efforts that address the unique challenges faced by women in India. The loss of life from suicide is tragic in itself, but the broader economic implications are also significant.
The report highlighted the urgent need for mental health interventions and the critical role of suicide prevention in safeguarding India’s future. Karnataka’s disproportionate share of the country’s suicide burden is deeply concerning. Despite its smaller population, the state accounted for 20 per cent of the national economic toll from suicides.
Karnataka is among the top five states with the highest suicide rates in India, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In 2021, the state accounted for 8 per cent of all reported suicides, with an estimated 36 people dying by suicide each day.
Farmers in Karnataka have been particularly affected. Over the past 15 months, around 1,500 farmers have died by suicide due to financial distress, crop failures and mounting debt, NCRB data showed. Districts such as Belagavi, Haveri and Dharwad have recorded especially high rates of farmer suicides.
Mental health problems, financial pressures and lack of support systems continue to drive the suicide crisis in these rural communities. Mental health-related suicides are also on the rise across the state, exacerbated by depression, substance abuse and untreated mental health disorders. Experts have warned that without more targeted mental health care and suicide prevention programmes, these numbers are likely to grow.
Given the alarming data from the Lancet report, experts emphasised the need for a multi-sectoral approach to suicide prevention. A comprehensive strategy should involve the government, healthcare providers, educational institutions and the corporate sector to address the root causes of suicide. Mental health awareness, financial counseling and suicide prevention hotlines could provide critical support to those at risk.
The authors of the report advocated for better budgetary allocations, specifically for suicide prevention efforts, rather than focusing solely on mental health. Suicide prevention programmes must include initiatives that address the broader socio-economic factors that drive individuals to take their own lives, such as poverty, unemployment and social isolation, they said.
Karnataka, in particular, requires a state-specific plan to tackle its suicide crisis, which should involve not only mental health care but also financial assistance and community outreach programs for its most vulnerable populations.