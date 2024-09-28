Kerala’s second mpox case detected in a Gulf returnee in Kochi

Hardly a week after South Asia’s first recorded case of mpox clade 1b was detected in Kerala’s Malappuram district, a 29-year-old native of Ernakulam district has been confirmed to have contracted mpox infection. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Kochi.

Authorities can confirm the strain of the new mpox case only after conducting mandatory tests on collected samples at the National Virology Institute in Pune.

The youth, who arrived from the United Arab Emirates last week, sought hospital admission in Kochi soon after experiencing symptoms of mpox.

After experiencing symptoms, he took proper precaution by isolating himself from his family.

Samples were tested at the virology lab in Alappuzha and the infection was confirmed on September 27, 2024. The patient’s condition remained stable, according to the authorities.

The health department is on high alert and has arranged isolation facilities in all districts in Kerala and disease surveillance has been strengthened at airports to manage mpox effectively in the state. Testing facilities have been set up in five labs across the state.

Travellers from countries where mpox has been reported should inform health authorities if they develop symptoms. Government and private hospitals have been asked to be alert and report to the department if people with symptoms suggestive of mpox seek treatment.

The initial symptoms of mpox are fever, intense headache, back pain, muscle pain and fatigue. The most characteristic symptoms appear one week after the fever when pus-filled blisters and red rashes appear all over the body, especially on the face, insides of the palms and feet, mouth and genitals.

Mpox spreads through close contact or interaction with patients, skin-to-skin contact and sexual contact. Sharing bed linen or articles used by patients, such as mobile phones, clothes and glasses / plates, can also spread the disease, according to a health department circular.

On Thursday, the Union health ministry issued mpox guidelines for all states and Union territories.

The recommendations encompass directives and prohibitions for the public, health officials and governmental bodies. They are intended to facilitate efficient disease management and curtail its transmission.

The guidelines underscored that mpox prevention is achievable via strong coordination between the public and health authorities. While the authorities concentrate on combating the sickness, preventing fear or widespread hysteria is crucial.

Ensuring effective public communication and procedural clarity is essential. Suspected cases should be reported immediately upon the onset of analogous symptoms in patients. A delay may intensify the outbreak.

Authorities must comply with the protocol and admit only cases exhibiting symptoms and those necessitating isolation. Facilities must not be congested.

Health experts must monitor both severe and moderate cases of infection, as the virus can propagate from either. Neglecting mild instances may result in unrecognised transmission and heighten the likelihood of spread.

The first case of the Mpox clade 1b was identified in a 38-year-old Gulf returnee.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Clade 1b a public health emergency on August 14 after the new strain spread to neighbouring countries following its identification in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Another case of mpox was identified in Delhi, India, but it was of the Clade 2 strain. While mpox can cause serious illness, it is not typically fatal in most cases; however, it can be deadly in rare cases.

The severity of the infection depends on the individual's health, the virus strain, and access to medical care. Symptoms include fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes and a characteristic rash that often starts on the face before spreading to other body parts.

In rare instances, complications such as pneumonia, sepsis or encephalitis may occur, posing life-threatening risks, particularly for persons with compromised immune systems or preexisting health issues. Children and pregnant women may be at increased risk.

The overall death rate varies between 1 per cent and 10 per cent, contingent upon the area and virus type. Timely identification, appropriate medical intervention and immunisation diminish the likelihood of catastrophic consequences, rendering fatalities comparatively uncommon in adequately equipped healthcare facilities.

The transmission of the mpox virus can be mitigated by using masks and hand sanitisers, particularly by avoiding contact with infected surfaces or respiratory droplets.

Mpox can primarily be disseminated through intimate contact, respiratory droplets and interaction with contaminated objects or surfaces.

Mitigate transmission risk by donning masks, particularly in close-contact scenarios and engaging in regular hand washing with soap and water or using hand sanitisers.

These safeguards are not infallible; hence, additional caution is recommended. “Infected individuals must be separate and high-risk populations should receive vaccinations,” recommended a statement from Kerala's health department.