Lead exposure in children costs world $3.4 trillion a year, study warns

Lead contamination remains widespread across air, water and soil. The study found that enrichment of lead has been observed in surface soils in both rural and urban areas worldwide.

Humans are exposed primarily through ingestion of contaminated food and water, or inhalation of dust and aerosols. Informal recycling of lead-containing products, often conducted near homes and schools in unsafe conditions, further exposes workers and surrounding communities to hazardous levels.

Coal combustion, contaminated soils, and the continued sale of lead-laden paints, toys and even food products also compound the risks.

Lead exposure is particularly damaging for developing foetuses and young children, as it crosses both the placenta and the blood–brain barrier. Even at low levels, it can impair brain development, lower IQ, and cause behavioural issues.

Children with blood lead levels of 10 micrograms per litre lose an estimated one IQ point, according to related analyses. Studies in cities across Asia, Africa, South America and New Zealand found that large numbers of children had blood lead levels exceeding 5 micrograms per decilitre (100 milliliters) before the ban on leaded petrol.

The study warns that without stronger regulation and safer recycling, the economic costs and developmental losses associated with lead exposure will continue to mount.