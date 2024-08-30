Listeria outbreak biggest in US since 2011; linked to meat manufacturer Boar’s Head

American health agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that a listeria surge has escalated, making it the United States’ biggest outbreak since 2011. The outbreak, which was first reported in July 2024, has now claimed at least nine lives and led to 57 hospitalisations across 18 states.

The CDC warned that listeria is a bacteria that can survive on surfaces like meat slicers and in foods, even at refrigerated temperatures. Symptoms can take up to 10 weeks to appear after consuming contaminated food, which makes this outbreak particularly challenging to contain.

Last month, American meat giant Boar’s Head announced a recall of certain products manufactured at its Jarratt-based plant in Virginia.

The recall, which initially focused on ready-to-eat liverwurst (a processed meat that’s made from cooked liver) products, has since expanded to include all deli meats produced at the facility. Deli meats are cooked meats that have been prepared for light dining options.

The recalled products were produced between June 11 and July 17 and had a 44-day shelf-life. Some products also have sell-by dates extending as late as October.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found 69 violations at the Boar’s Head’s Virginia plant over the course of a year — ranging from mould and mildew buildup at sinks and coolers to more alarming issues such as leaking water, insects flying around meat products and green algal growth.

Consumers are being urged to check for the establishment number "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" inside the USDA mark of inspection on product labels to identify recalled items.

Citizens are being advised against eating any recalled meats and authorities recommend throwing them away or returning them to the store.

Health officials are particularly concerned about individuals at higher risk, including pregnant women, people aged 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems since listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.

These groups are advised to avoid consuming any deli meats unless reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot. They have also been advised to monitor for symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

The CDC and USDA are working closely with Boar's Head to prevent further spread of the outbreak and ensure the safety of consumers nationwide.