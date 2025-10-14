Health
Madhya Pradesh cough syrup deaths: Toxic components and substandard facilities
At least 21 children have died in the state after consuming a cough syrup found to contain toxic levels of a chemical diethylene glycol
At least 21 children in Madhya Pradesh have died after consuming a cough syrup called Coldrif, found to contain toxic levels of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) — a chemical used in industrial solvents. The tragedy has once again raised questions about India’s pharmaceutical oversight and safety standards.