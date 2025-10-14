Health

Madhya Pradesh cough syrup deaths: Toxic components and substandard facilities

At least 21 children have died in the state after consuming a cough syrup found to contain toxic levels of a chemical diethylene glycol

At least 21 children in Madhya Pradesh have died after consuming a cough syrup called Coldrif, found to contain toxic levels of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) — a chemical used in industrial solvents. The tragedy has once again raised questions about India’s pharmaceutical oversight and safety standards.

See all the videos in Hindi
Madhya Pradesh
diethylene glycol
cough syrup deaths
Coldrif cough syrup

Related Videos

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in