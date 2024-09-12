Media briefing calls for driving global awareness on AMR ahead of UN high-level meeting

The need for effective cross-sectoral coordination and adequate funding in the animal sector was emphasised by Holy Teneg Akwar, the deputy head of the AMR and veterinary products department at WOAH. He introduced the Veterinary Monitoring and Surveillance System for Substandard and Falsified Veterinary Medicinal Products, a pilot programme launched in 2022 to tackle the prevalence of substandard and falsified veterinary medicines, urging countries to report through the system.