No fowl play

“No one enters this area without personal protective equipment (PPE),” says veterinarian P Gunanidhi, as he leads a tour at a farm in Mahabubnagar, 150 km from Hyderabad. The 1,022 sq m site, contracted by poultry supplier Sneha Farms, has 9,000 broiler chicken. In one shed, 25-day-old birds roam freely on soft deep litter made of wood shavings, straw and sawdust. Supervisors regularly inspect the site to make sure it is clean, cool and ventilated, and that the birds are not stressed.

These measures are crucial to keep the birds healthy and prevent the spread of diseases, so that Sneha Farms does not have to administer antibiotics on its poultry and can thereby remain a major supplier for Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), which runs 2,000 outlets of Domino’s Pizza, Popeyes, Dunkin’ Donuts and Hong’s Kitchen across 407 cities in India.

In 2023, JFL officially implemented its “No Antibiotics Ever” (NAE) policy. But the company has been encouraging poultry suppliers to refrain from antibiotic use since 2017, acknowledging the risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

AMR in poultry increases with overuse or misuse of antibiotics, typically administered to chicken to prevent diseases or as growth promoters. A 2024 report by the UN Food and Agricultural Organization and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), citing analysis by the Indian Network for Fishery and Animal Antimicrobial Resistance for 2019-22, says the poultry sector shows higher antibiotic resistance among all food- producing animals tested. The sector may see more frequent disease outbreaks, higher mortality rates, and risks passing infection to humans through the food chain.

In 2017, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a Delhi-based think tank, found that several multinational fast-food chains that commit to serving chicken raised without antibiotics in the US, Canada and parts of Europe have not made such commitments for India. Later that year, JFL introduced a framework to phase out antibiotics from its supply chain. As of 2024, it is the only company with an India-specific policy, as per CSE.

The basic premise of JFL's policy is to only work with farms that rear poultry without antibiotics. “Convincing farmers to completely stop using antibiotics was challenging. Initially, we persuaded supply partners, including slaughterhouses and feed mills, who then influenced farmers,” says Avinash Kant Kumar, president, value chain engineering, Hong’s Kitchen, who is also responsible for international business and corporate social responsibility at JFL. The company currently works with four suppliers through which it obtains about 2,500 tonnes of meat: Perfect Poultry Products in Punjab, Sneha Farms in Telangana, Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd in Tamil Nadu, and Kwality Animal Feeds in Maharashtra. These suppliers already had standards to ensure health and quality of their birds, which JFL helped enhance through measures to keep farms clean, reduce contamination and promote antibiotic alternatives.