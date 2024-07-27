Olympics Special: Genetics at play

Studies have yet to settle the debate on why players in certain sports emerge from specific parts of the world. For example, Kenya has bagged 113 medals at the Olympics overall, primarily in track and field and boxing. Many scientists assume that genetic advantage is key to their performance. However, research has yet to identify a gene or combination of genes linked to their success. “Genetic makeup alone does not determine performance. It is a result of the gene-environment interaction,” says Amit Ghosh, professor, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneshwar.

Controversies galore

Not long after the discovery of sports genes, commercial businesses began cropping up, offering direct-to-consumer tests. As early as 2001, Australia mandated that their boxers undergo genetic screening for the apolipoprotein 4 gene variant after a 1997 study published in the journal JAMA suggested that it could be linked with a higher risk of brain damage. The US and the UK, too, use this tool to screen injuries or adapt training programmes. In the following years, gene tests began to be used for scouting talent. In 2015, Uzbekistan’s National Olympic Committee tested people for 50 genes to identify future champion athletes. Three years later, in 2019, China’s Ministry of Science and Technology announced complete genome sequencing to identify athletes for the Olympic Winter Games 2022 that were held in Beijing.

So far, sports associations from five countries have used gene testing, according to a 2020 study in the Indian Journal of Orthopaedics. In India, Mapmygenome, a Hyderabad-based genomics company, launched its testing services for sports in 2013. “Initially, the product was only available for elite athletes, but now anyone looking to improve their health or fitness can opt for these tests,” says Anu Acharya, CEO of Mapmygenome. She adds that the company has seen increased demand from people over 40 preparing for marathons or parents keen on understanding their child’s ability in sports.

The company also works closely with sports academies. Before the Rio Olympics in 2016, the company collaborated with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. The following year, players at the Academy had their genes screened to enable them to design a personalised diet regime. Others like badminton players Srikanth Kidambi and Pullela Gopichand, cricketer Divya Gnanananda and fitness trainer Diksha Chhabra are some of the known names who opted for these tests, according to the company.

Though these tests have become accurate in detecting genes, scientists have been critical of them, stating that the association between genes and sports performance is weak. A 2012 study published in the Indian Journal of Human Genetics examined the presence of the ACE gene in 147 athletes and 131 nonathletes and found no significant difference between the two groups.

Another 2011 study, published in the same journal, evaluating ACTN3 in India found no significant difference in the distribution of the gene between athletes and nonathletes. One reason why the studies offer contradictory results is that they have small sample sizes. In 2015, the International Federation of Sports Medicine in Italy, which has national sports medicine associations from five continents as members, observed that such tests by private companies should not be used for predicting sports performance and talent identification, and that the current level of genetic knowledge is being misrepresented for commercial purposes.

Cut to 2024, there are still gaps in the understanding of how genes interact with each other. The majority of studies so far have evaluated genes independently even though a lot of the genes interact with each other. “It is possible that an individual could have a gene that could be blocking the functioning of the ACTN3 gene. We need to study these interactions,” says Chung. Researchers worry that coaches and parents may base their decisions on these genetic tests, pushing children towards certain careers. Even Acharya strongly advocates against this. The entrepreneur has the ACTN3 gene but her daughters do not. “I have a constant discussion with my daughters about this. We should not use these tests to discriminate against people, but to improve performance,” she says. Srinivasan, who now runs a sports training centre, Sports Dynamix, in Chennai, says he stopped using genetic testing at his academy in 2015-16 after three years because of challenges in inferring data.

“I cannot find a good nutritionist or a person who can decipher the data and give it to me. We need experts who can help us with that,” he says. Other issues include the risk of invasion of an individual’s privacy. In 2005, professional basketball player Eddy Curry Jr was forced by the Chicago Bulls, an American professional basketball team, to get genetic testing to detect any predisposition to a rare heart condition. The test was added as a clause to Curry’s new long-term contract offer.

The sportsperson declined it, arguing that the test was violating his right to privacy.

Teaming up

Along with gene testing in the 2000s, biometrics, analytics and more recently, artificial intelligence (AI) have begun to make inroads into sports. “Earlier, the coach would measure the heart rates of athletes before training. The heart rate would tell if they are rested,” says Kannan Pugazhendi, founder-director of the Indian Institute of Sports Medicine, an educational institution in Chennai.

Now, sportspersons use wearables like watches, allowing coaches to monitor their heart rate and sleep pattern, which are essential for recovery and play a role in deciding the training routine. Companies are also increasingly turning to AI to find new gene variants that could be linked to sports performance. “The AI craze is huge now. Its use in this field picked up in 2023,” says Chung. Initially, companies used to manually scan studies linking genes with sports, or use softwares to do the job. AI scans the literature instantly, he adds.

The technology is also being used to help scout talent. India has embraced data analytics and AI to identify and groom athletes aged 8-19 years under the Khelo India Rising Talent Identification programme, launched in March 2024. The goal is to conduct 2 million assessments across the country throughout the year. Under the scheme, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is using a proprietary AI algorithm to analyse data such as strength, endurance, flexibility, height, weight, and explosive strength, providing a percentile calculation for each sports discipline. “For example, if we see that children from a specific region have good explosive strength, we can predict that they could excel in sports that demand this parameter,” says Devesh Yadav, assistant director at SAI.

He adds that the tool will also help in talent transfer. “If we find that a child, for instance, would perform better in hockey than athletics, we can shift him or her accordingly,” he says. The children will be selected based on decisions made by coaches and AI. So far, SAI has completed 50,000 talent assessments. “We plan to declare the results in the next three months,” Yadav says. Srinivasan lauds this initiative but is cautious. “ We cannot just go by AI-generated numbers or a child’s fitness,” he says.

Pugazhendi says the world needs more studies by independent scientific bodies, with help from coaches, to better the science that has future potential.