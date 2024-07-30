Portraits of dementia in Indian cinema raise important conversations about the condition

Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (Kannada, 2016), starring Anant Nag, weaves between the present confusion and past life of Venkob Rao, a person living with Alzheimer’s who goes missing from his retirement home. While the film portrays the character in a somewhat idealised manner, it highlights caregivers’ emotional struggles and enriching interactions with the person living with dementia, emphasising the significance of love, forbearance and understanding in caregiving. Such values align with research advocating for family-centred care models .