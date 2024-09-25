Reproductive coercion is a form of gender-based violence. It’s likely more common than we realise
Around the world, reproductive rights and justice are . But for some, the greatest threat to their reproductive autonomy is being wielded by those closest to them.
Last week, preliminary findings were presented from the on the prevalence of reproductive coercion and abuse nationally. This form of is where someone using physical, sexual and/or emotional violence or threats. The study included 4,540 participants aged 16–69 years.
showed one in 20 reported experiencing controlling behaviours over contraception, pregnancy and abortion.
So what makes these controlling behaviours different from other forms of abuse? And how can we find out more?
What is it?
is mostly perpetrated against women, girls and LGBTQIA+ people, usually by a partner, parent or in-law.
Someone might do this by trying to coerce or force the other person to become . This can look like:
relentlessly pressuring the person to have a baby when they don’t want to
refusing to let them use birth control or withholding or destroying it
harassing or stalking them to find out if they had an abortion.
The recent for government on approaches to prevent gender-based violence does not mention the words “reproductive coercion and abuse”. But it has been clearly identified in several in Australia.
These controlling behaviours intersect with domestic, family and sexual violence. However, reproductive coercion is unique, because it in order to control them.
What we don’t know
The Australian Study of Health and Relationships is only undertaken every ten years and the latest survey is the first to estimate how common controlling another person’s reproductive rights might be on a national scale. The results of the survey provide essential data for sexual and reproductive health policies and programs across Australia.
However, there are no data for comparison yet to look for trends over time.
The is likely an underestimation. This is because we know people tend to under-report abuse and might not recognise or process what’s happening to them at the time, a typical trauma response.
And subtle emotional manipulation or pressure can be difficult to capture in broad population surveys.
Previous studies have with sexual violence or have about abortion or the different types of relationships where this abuse occurs.
Any measure should be developed with people with lived experience and designed so communities like , LGBTQIA+ people, people living with disability, and are properly represented. Too often they are not included in co-design processes or their experiences are made invisible by data gaps.
Last month, the report into revealed that on violence against women and children is out of date and the of Indigenous women and children murdered or disappeared is unknown.
Last year’s similarly drew attention to the increased prevalence of abuse suffered by women with disability and the lack of proper consultation to involve them in solutions.
Our and team is developing a new rigorous measure to better capture the by other measures. It’s intended to compare reproductive coercion and abuse prevalence across different countries and strengthen how we measure the effect of future interventions.
Once developed, testing will start in maternal and child health settings. This is because the is heightened around childbirth and are well positioned to safely identify and support patients.
will be needed to determine what questions are best for health-care workers to ask to identify at-risk patients and respond – without putting them in more danger.
Where to from here? And where to get help
Reproductive coercion and abuse needs to have a larger focus in the current on gender-based violence and prevention.
A 2023 into universal access to reproductive health care called for more research into reproductive coercion and abuse to inform guidelines and training for health-care workers. This will require better measurement of the full extent and patterns of the problem. We hope policymakers appropriately resource these areas critical to ending gender-based violence.
People experiencing reproductive coercion and abuse can contact (VIC), (QLD) or (National) for professional help.
, PhD Candidate & Coordinator, Reducing Gender-based Violence Network | NHMRC and Fulbright grantee, ; , Emeritus Professor, Judith Lumley Centre (JLC) of Mother, Infant and Family Health, ; , Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery and the Judith Lumley Centre, La Trobe University; , Associate Professor and Deputy Lead of the Sexual and Family Violence Program at the Department of General Practice, and , Professor, Principal Research Fellow at the La Trobe Rural Health School,
