For some, the greatest threat to their reproductive autonomy is being wielded by those closest to them

Health

Reproductive coercion is a form of gender-based violence. It’s likely more common than we realise

Reproductive coercion and abuse is mostly perpetrated against women, girls and LGBTQIA+ people, usually by a partner, parent or in-law. Early analysis showed one in 20 reported experiencing controlling behaviours over contraception, pregnancy and abortion.