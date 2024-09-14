‘Scientists felt this should be done as an implementation research study’
Why do we have this programme when there is not much evidence of vaccine’s efficacy in adults?
It is more of an intervention, a research implementation study. You are right that there is not enough evidence that it is going to reduce incidence of tuberculosis (TB).
When the ministry started this, the feeling among scientists was that this should be done as an implementation research study. So there are districts where the BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccine is being rolled out to vulnerable groups and control districts. I do not think that intervention is something that can be scaled or should be scaled without further data and information. I hope that this exercise can really be used to generate that data. So this could be one of the largest studies of this kind.
Is the vaccine safe for use on adults?
Generally, BCG is a safe vaccine, with a long history of use. Side effects are likely to be minor. Of course, one cannot say there would not be any adverse effects. Even if they are not severe, they can cause discomfort to people. One does not expect any major side effects. But in any intervention it is benefit versus risk. We do need to capture the effectiveness as well as any side and adverse effects.
If you ask my personal opinion, it should have been done more of a trial— a phase-4 trial could have been done in a large population—but treated more like a research study than a programmatic intervention. It would have been an ideal approach to gather up the scientific evidence and data. The downside of doing it like this is that the programme has its limitations, and has many priorities. You are going to spend the time of the staff doing this rather than on other priorities. And, secondly, data collection for something like this has to be done well in order to generate the right amount of information on effectiveness and safety.
Is the 2025 target feasible?
I do not think it was ever realistic. You cannot go from a high-TB-burden country to elimination in five years... To me it was political ambition and commitment by the government. It was welcome that there was so much political will to tackle TB.