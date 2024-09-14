‘Scientists felt this should be done as an implementation research study’

A

Generally, BCG is a safe vaccine, with a long history of use. Side effects are likely to be minor. Of course, one cannot say there would not be any adverse effects. Even if they are not severe, they can cause discomfort to people. One does not expect any major side effects. But in any intervention it is benefit versus risk. We do need to capture the effectiveness as well as any side and adverse effects.

If you ask my personal opinion, it should have been done more of a trial— a phase-4 trial could have been done in a large population—but treated more like a research study than a programmatic intervention. It would have been an ideal approach to gather up the scientific evidence and data. The downside of doing it like this is that the programme has its limitations, and has many priorities. You are going to spend the time of the staff doing this rather than on other priorities. And, secondly, data collection for something like this has to be done well in order to generate the right amount of information on effectiveness and safety.