Seven Sins: Gluttony cause of obesity epidemic, says William B Irvine

In the tenth part, DTE speaks to William B Irvine, professor emeritus at Wright State University, US, and author of eight books. Irvine has written a chapter, “Gluttony: Religious and Philosophical Responses to the Obesity Epidemic” in the book, Obesity Prevention.

Q. How has the world’s view on gluttony changed over the years?

A. Views on gluttony have changed dramatically. If you go back 500 years, when the church, at least in the western world, played a dominant role, then gluttony is one of the seven sins. The church said that you might enjoy being a glutton while you are alive, but when you are dead, you will be punished. We have these paintings of gluttons in the depths of hell being consumed by other creatures. This was during a time when most people could not be gluttonous for the simple reason that they faced shortage of food.

If you go back in the eastern world, the Buddha experimented with this and tried to put himself on a very minimal diet. And in the end, he drew the conclusion that the proper thing to do is not eat too much, not too little—just the right amount.

If you go back far enough, to the savannas of Africa, people lived a day-to-day existence. You did not have a refrigerator, you could not even store food because you would have to carry it by hand to wherever you were going. So, whenever there were opportunities and when food was there, you ate a lot with the expectation that it was going to be a long stretch before you got access to food again.

But, of course, we have transformed into this incredible world where you can get what you want, whenever you want, and in abundance. However, there are still places where starvation is a problem.

Someone living on a really low income can also be a glutton. They tend to focus their attention on highly processed foods. They are going to find things that are cheap and eat a whole bunch of those because that momentary pleasure of eating that tasted good.

The fact is that food keeps you alive, gives you the energy to go through another day of life. Food tastes so good and some people can get carried away by that. They get seduced by that. It is also one of the ways of leading a good life. But the secondary consequence of that is people gaining weight.

Now, we do not want to be judgmental of people. But, I think, gluttony drives you to eat. We have been captured by food and it is driving us to do something that is arguably not good for us.

Q. What are your thoughts on the role of the food industry in changing the view on gluttony?

A. You can make a lot of money off people’s gluttony. You can keep them eating your product. You can entice them to buy and consume your product by making it sweet and fattening. When I was young, we had minimal access to processed food. This would have been in the 1960s. There was one cereal called Captain Crunch, which was really crunchy and high on sugar. My mother brought home a box of it. And I remember over the course of one weekend, I consumed the whole box because it was just like candy. This can become an important part of your daily diet so much so that people could eat it as a snack.

So, producers might say that as long as people are perfectly happy to buy our product, we are going to do what it takes to seduce them, in a gastronomical sense, to want and buy this product. So, they are driven by that. And then if you look at the healthy food options, they want people to buy their product, too. But it does not have the same effect. They cannot just take a carrot and add sugar and fat to it. It does not work that way. So, they are limited in what they can do. But if they could, probably, they would.