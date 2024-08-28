Seven Sins: Greed is good, bad, and neutral, says Rahul Oka

Down To Earth (DTE) speaks to scientists and authors to take stock of what we know so far about the emotions of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth; the historical debates around them and the critical gaps in our understanding.

In the fourth part, DTE speaks to Rahul Oka, an associate research professor at the University of Notre Dame, US, and an economic anthropologist. Oka’s research interests include development of socio-economic systems, and evolution of inequality and conflict.

Q. Anthropologists define greed differently than an evolutionary biologist or a psychologist. Why is it so?

A. This is one of the biggest issues. If you take five academics and ask them to define greed, they might come up with 10 different explanations. There are questions on whether greed is a deontological phenomenon, meaning if greed should be defined without any context or without any look at its consequences. And the opposite of deontological is consequentialist, which is if greed should be defined by its consequence.

A particular behaviour might seem greedy to some, but if the consequences are not negative, would it still be greed? It might be seen as ambition, too. It might be seen as something that we now value in our business executives. Gordon Gekko, a fictional character appearing in the popular 1987 movie Wall Street famously said greed is good. That particular mantra has basically been part of the early modern era.

My paper “Greed is good, bad, and neutral” precisely breaks it down into this particular idea that greed is good because it enables economies to develop by harnessing people’s individual innovations and group effort. Greed is bad when what is being extracted overpowers the things that are sustainable. When you look at Indian or European soils, we are looking at basically 1,400 years of continuous extraction and growth of urbanism.

In India, we are seeing the decline of small towns. Big cities are expanding to gargantuan unsustainable levels. Small towns are declining, and so people are shuttling between villages and big cities. And this is something that has been developing for 500 years. We have come together to generate this system that is now a global phenomenon.

Even in the US now, as the population grows and its demands grow, small town farmers and the small towns themselves decline and most of the land is bought up by agricultural corporations, causing intense pressure on groundwater and land. This is essentially creating tremendous environmental problems.

Now, the question is, can we define greed as just this deontological process that exists without any context, or do we look at the consequence?

Q. Most major religions view greed as something negative. Were there exceptions to this in not just religions, but also in philosophical schools?

A. Charvaka [a philosophical system of thought that emerged in ancient India emphasised materialism to understand and live in the world] had some different ideas. Just like the Hedonists in Greece at the same time, the idea that Charvaka evolved was that there is no such thing as moksha [liberation from the cycle of death and rebirth]. Charvaka negated the authority of the Vedas. Charvaka would say: Even if you go into debt, if your children have to pay your debts after you die, it is okay.

This was very different from Brahmanical Hinduism, where there was a push against the traders because they were thought to be greedy and parasitic. We use the term kanjoos to indicate their miserly nature. Trader communities like Marwadis or Chettiyars moved around and did not have a home base to stay and do their business. This made them the perfect outsiders, the scapegoats. You create this social causation narrative of the greedy person.