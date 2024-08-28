Seven Sins: Lust can become problematic from a societal or legal standpoint, says Xiaomeng Xu

Down To Earth (DTE) speaks to scientists and authors to take stock of what we know so far about the emotions of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth; the historical debates around them and the critical gaps in our understanding.

In the seventh part, DTE speaks to Xiaomeng Xu, a professor of experimental psychology at Idaho State University, US. Xu’s work focuses on romantic relationships and behavioural health. She has also probed links between romantic relationships and mental health.

Q. Religion has looked at lust as a sin. What is the scientific view on it?

A. I think, for a long time, people just assumed, if you are romantically interested in someone, you are also sexually interested in them, and they just kind of go hand in hand. But that is not the case.

For example, some people might find someone sexual attractive, but not have deeper emotions with them. Then there are folks who fall in love, but may not have a lot of sexual desire, and that can change over time. A lot of people might experience quite high levels of sexual attraction in the beginning, which may modulate over time and commitment might start very low, but might increase over time.

A lot of it also has to do with how the relationship starts. Were you strangers in the beginning? Did you know each other for many years before you started dating? And then the pace at which things change. So, if you are learning about another person and getting close to them very quickly, that feels very intense, usually. And so people, typically, enjoy that kind of intense feeling. But some folks like the pace to be much slower and more gradual.

Lust can become problematic from a societal or legal standpoint. If you are lusting after someone in a way that is harmful to them or to you, that is not great. But oftentimes, what researchers look at is when it is problematic to yourself. If lust is interfering with your day-to-day life, then it becomes problematic. Seeing a therapist can help. Having clear communication with your partner can also be effective.

Q. Why have we started studying love? Do we need to?

A. Love has been scientifically studied since the 1950s. Though there is substantial literature, it is fairly new compared to some other fields and within psychology as well. It is so interesting because of how much it impacts people. It is such an important part of people’s lives. Whether it is the relationships they are in or they want to be in. It can affect so much of people’s emotions and also their health. There is a substantial amount of literature on how impactful close relationships, romantic or otherwise, are on health, disease prognosis, quality of life, and even death.

It is really fascinating to study love using different methodologies. We ask people about love, interview them, put people on scanners and study their brain when people are looking at pictures of their partner versus other people. Science is very experientially based. At the end of the day, it tells us the trends on what leads to healthier relationships, for example. The success of relationships could depend on variables like commitment or trust, or is it because of person A or B or the dynamics? Or is it because of other factors, like time or family or other influences? So trying to parse that apart and look at it almost like a mathematical model of what is contributing to the relationship outcome can be really challenging. This is further complicated by the fact that everyone, based on experiences and media exposure, come with preconceived notions of what relationships need to be.

In the last decade or two, we have started to see a lot of research progress on relationships. For a long time, research focused on heterosexual couples, predominantly white couples, especially in the US. There has been quite a good push to expand that. We need more research in terms of diversity of types of relationships and the people in them. We have seen a huge expansion of that kind of research in the last decade or two, which has been incredibly exciting.