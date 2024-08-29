Seven Sins: People with high levels of narcissism more likely to experience malicious envy, says Jens Lange

Down To Earth (DTE) speaks to scientists and authors to take stock of what we know so far about the emotions of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth; the historical debates around them and the critical gaps in our understanding.

In the eighth part, DTE speaks to Jens Lange, an assistant professor at the University of Hamburg, Germany. Lange's work focuses on emotions and their links with personalities. Lange also studies envy and its two important forms—benign and malicious.

Q. Is envy more psychological than social?

A. Being envious is frowned upon. It is considered a deadly sin. It is probably a very common experience, but most people deny experiencing it and insult those who do. And this is a very interesting dynamic.

It makes sense to investigate envy because it stems from a social comparison with another person. It speaks to people’s desire for a higher social rank. Both these processes are fundamental psychological processes in humans. There is evidence showing that people automatically compare themselves to others. If you want to say that you are smart or nice, you do that by comparing yourself to other people in a community, group, culture or other reference group.

Q. Given that envy is a common experience, have humans benefited from it?

A. Typically, most people would describe envy as evil, especially in the Christian tradition, where it is part of the deadly sins. This kind of thinking is deeply ingrained in people, that they should not experience envy. But from a psychological perspective, we tend not to judge. We look at emotions as something functional to help people deal with situations.

For envy, there is evidence that it is elicited when people are lower ranked compared to another person ranked higher. Envy gives people a fundamental desire for a higher social rank. Consequently, people activate certain reactions that help them level that difference. From that functional perspective, envy has a certain value.

So, if envy has value, then it is not bad, right? But philosophers have a different view. They ask if it is good for society. When people are envious, certain things that they do to deal with a situation of being lower ranked could hurt others in a society. For instance, envy may motivate you to do things that are bad for society in general or even, maybe, bad for yourself. In that sense, envy may not be valuable. This means that to a certain extent, envy is reasonable. People should not avoid experiencing it because it helps them deal with situations of high relevance. But then envy can lead to certain reactions that are, at least from a moral standpoint, not valuable.

There is already some evidence that when people compare themselves with others over certain physical characteristics that they want to strive for, then envy may motivate people to consume diet pills or go on certain nutritional diets, which can be bad for a person.

However, none of the emotions is guaranteed to always make society better off. For instance, in psychology, often the reasoning is that people had to deal with certain situations in the past, which are relevant to their personal needs and desires. There is a large body of evidence supporting the conclusion that people have a fundamental desire for social rank. It also makes perfect sense because being high up in a hierarchy has various benefits. You have access to valuable resources, like material advantages and social support. It comes with better health conditions, longevity and so on.

This is a very plausible mechanism that would help you transmit your genes. But, then, these evolutionary explanations are always difficult to make. I mean, it is a very reasonable story, but I cannot travel back in time and test whether this works. We only have evidence that signals of higher social rank intensify envious reactions to gain a social rank.