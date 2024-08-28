Seven Sins: There is not much cultural research on greed yet, says Karlijn Hoyer

Down To Earth (DTE) speaks to scientists and authors to take stock of what we know so far about the emotions of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth; the historical debates around them and the critical gaps in our understanding.

In the fifth part, DTE speaks to Karilijn Hoyer, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Amsterdam, Netherlands. Hoyer has worked on greed, bringing out the complexities of the emotion.

Q. Is greed good, bad or complicated?

A. I am not completely negative about greed. I think it can be because the pro-greed people often argue that it is good for economic development. So, for example, greedy people in their greed tend to be very creative and develop new products, hire more people, and, therefore, they drive the economy. So, I think that greed can definitely be a motivator or something related to ambition, for example, and can drive people to just go a little bit further than they would normally go.

That is the positive side of greed. But if you are too greedy, then it becomes something negative, not only for society, but also for the person. We often see that greed is related to lower life satisfaction, for example. So, if you are too greedy, then this generally has negative consequences for yourself and for society.

Q. What separates self-interest from greed?

A. Greed is an insatiable desire for more, and dissatisfaction with not having enough. So it is a twofold definition; on the one hand, the always wanting more part; and on the other hand, not being happy with what you have. Greed and self-interest are often intertwined because generally greedy behaviour is also self-interested behaviour, and the other way around. There are still subtle differences.

Self-interest is often a rational pursuit. So, people rationally want to strive for more and greed is not always rational. For example, always wanting more can lead to more consumer debt because you are so focused on getting more that you forget that you actually do not have the money to spend. You keep on spending and then at some point you have this large consumer debt.

Q. Studies suggest that greedy people typically engage in immoral behaviour or they are more likely to take bribes. Is the same sort of behaviour associated with self-interest as well?

A. Yes, we know from the literature that greed is associated with accepting bribes more often, and with unethical behaviour. Self-interest could also lead to such things. But in our study, “Greed: What is it Good for?”, published in 2024, we found that self-interest had a positive relationship with relationship length. So people who are self-interested have longer relationships,while greed has a negative association with relationship length.

There is also a difference between greed and self-interest with regards to household income. Self-interest has a negative relationship while greed has a positive relationship with household income. Our results show that self-interest and greed are not the same.

Q. Do some papers argue that greed and self-interest are the same?

A. Well there are some definitions of greed that include self-interest. But I think greed is an extreme form of self-interested behaviour. Philosophically, they are sometimes equated but empirically we can spot some differences. For example, if we look at the behavioural aspects in our studies, we see the difference between greed and self-interest and their influence on household incomes.

Q. Your 2024 study suggests greed correlates with household income and not with personal income. If greedy people are more ambitious and hardworking, how does it not translate into personal income?

A. We were a bit surprised about that as well because we expected a positive correlation between greed and personal income. If you would expect that greedy people are more motivated, they would get jobs that have higher incomes. We generally see that greedy people work in finance, for example, and then income would be higher than those who work in education. But we did not find it. We think our results are a bit weird.

This could be the case because measurement of personal income also includes tax benefits from the government. So, it is not only salary. If you look at the subset of greedy people, there are studies that find that these people have a higher personal income. But we did not find this in our studies. That was much unexpected.

The positive correlation with household income could be because greedy people are just smart and they look for partners that have a higher income, and then together, they have a higher income as well. So, that could be a reason, but we could not disentangle that in our study.

Q. Why do you think studies on correlation with personal income have produced mixed results?

A. Is it because of different methodologies used or different populations that were surveyed? I think, it is a methodological issue, like how do you define personal income? Who do you include? Do you include only people in the working force? It could also be a sample issue. But my hunch is it is a methodological issue.

Q. Do you see a difference in how greed is viewed in different cultures?

A. There is not much cultural research on greed yet. We know that generally, if you look at the Chinese samples, for example, the greed scores are a bit higher than the Dutch and American ones, but we do not know why that is the case. It could be that it is more accepted in China, and so they have less socially desirable answers on the greed scale (self-reported), or it could be that it is culturally determined that Chinese people are just more greedy. So we do not know that, but that is what the results show.

There is not much intercultural research yet. That is definitely something for future research. That could be interesting.

Q. You also talk about greed being relatively correlated with the number of children.

A. On the one hand, you could expect that people, if they want more, that would also translate to children, right? You also need a second person to get children and greedy people might not be the nicest people to have as partners because they are very focused on themselves and they are less involved with you, less empathic, for example.

And if you do not have partners, then the likelihood of having more children is also smaller. And that could be the reason why they do not have more children, even though they actually would have wanted it. That could be a mechanism, but we are not sure.